Many do not know that they are subject to liver disease, if not actually affected. The picture drawn following a study is extremely critical.

Diseases of the liver, the pathologies known to date and unfortunately frequent in certain specific situations are different. With the usual prevention, made up of medical visits even without the presence of symptoms, and above all with a balanced lifestyle, it is possible to reduce the risks in this sense.

Yet there is a study that presents an additional risk factor for those who have been suffering from liver disease for some time. And an important percentage of people affected by the problem emerges that cannot be ignored. It is in fact a 30% which almost corresponds to one in three of individuals subject to liver disease, in fact.

Some US experts Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn men and women affected by this problem to be careful, especially if a specific factor is present. And it makes you think.

Diseases of the liver, discoveries of sudden risk situations

To influence overexposure to various liver diseases also contribute to blood transfusions, which also occurred thirty years ago and beyond. As well as the intake of drugs, as well as alcohol and smoking. Abuses, on the other hand, always hurt.

And that’s not all: another serious discovery emerges following the surveys carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is about the possible presence of hepatitis C, a pathology for which half of the subjects examined were not aware of the fact that they were infected. Just as two thirds did not know that you have hepatitis B.

This concerns individuals screened in the United States. But the results of this study can also be extended to a global nature. The persistence of hepatitis is also considered a sort of antechamber to the very dangerous liver cancer.

We need controls and prevention

For this reason it is advisable to undergo checks, in order to reduce any nasty discoveries as much as possible. Regarding what was stated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a 2006 study by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases is also taken up.

At the time, almost 4 thousand people were subjected to observation, of which about 2 thousand with hepatitis C. And among other things, those who had hepatitis had even one or more tattoos.

Another thing that made us think of a direct link between this pathology and the presence of tattoos. A situation that would expose you to a risk four times higher than a normal situation.