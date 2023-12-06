Liver: the diet that detoxifies it quickly and helps you lose a lot of kilos

Not everyone associates the concept of slimming with liver health, instead these are two factors that interact with each other.

We can lose weight, and lose weight much faster, even if we take care of the liver, because body weight depends on the good functioning of this fundamental organ.

With some precautions we purify the liver, even with the slimming diet – Thewizemagazine.it

Suffice it to say that one of the most famous diets, that of intermittent fasting, recommends starting the regime not before having completed a certain period of detox.

The concept is very simple: the liver contributes, among other things, to eliminating toxins accumulated in the body; if these are not eliminated, the function of the thyroid is also compromised, which consequently triggers unbalancing mechanisms also towards weight and weight loss.

Liver and diet, here’s how to speed up weight loss and improve general health

If the liver does not work well, therefore, it does not dispose of those substances that slow down the metabolism, and the intestine and the accumulation of liquids are also affected. In such a scenario we have no difficulty imagining situations such as a swollen belly, cellulite, water retention and weight gain.

The liver and intestines are closely related, and the health of one benefits that of the other. This is why, as experts explain, foods rich in ferments, such as yogurt but also kefir or sauerkraut, must not be missing from the detox and slimming diet.

Always to obtain optimal results, in the diet the noble proteins given by fish, tofu and eggs must be present and then they must not be missing on the table green leafy vegetables, soybeans and nuts. These foods contain a particular substance, choline, which plays a very important role in the metabolism of triglycerides.

To limit inflammatory states, then, it is advisable to include in the menu, even if low-calorie and aimed at losing weight, foods and essential elements, such as Omega-3. The latter are present in oily fish, tuna and salmon, and let’s not forget the healthy monounsaturated fatty acids, those present in extra virgin olive oil, seeds and dried fruit.

Finally, in any self-respecting diet, but also in a detox diet for the liver, fiber is essential. As mentioned, on the other hand, liver and intestine are closely linked. We can take in plenty of soluble fibre, found in legumes, flaxseeds and oats, and then insoluble fibre, present in dried fruit, brown rice, bran and also in the fruit peel. It turns out that by keeping your liver healthy, also avoiding drinking alcohol and eating super refined foods, losing weight will also be easier.

