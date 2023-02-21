In the remake of the last Champions League final, Liverpool and Real Madrid challenge each other at Anfield for the first leg of the round of 16. Klopp focuses on the trident Salah-Nunez-Gakpo, Ancelotti relies on Benzema who completes the trio with Rodrygo and Vinicius. On startup, immediately unlock Nunez heel. Rodrygo has an equal chance, Salah almost scores but then finds it in the 14th minute after a sensational mistake by Courtois. Live on Sky Sports Football and NOW TV. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

