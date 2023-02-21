Home Health Liverpool Real Madrid, the live score of the round of 16 of the Champions League
Health

Liverpool Real Madrid, the live score of the round of 16 of the Champions League

by admin
Liverpool Real Madrid, the live score of the round of 16 of the Champions League

In the remake of the last Champions League final, Liverpool and Real Madrid challenge each other at Anfield for the first leg of the round of 16. Klopp focuses on the trident Salah-Nunez-Gakpo, Ancelotti relies on Benzema who completes the trio with Rodrygo and Vinicius. On startup, immediately unlock Nunez heel. Rodrygo has an equal chance, Salah almost scores but then finds it in the 14th minute after a sensational mistake by Courtois. Live on Sky Sports Football and NOW TV. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

UNITED NAPOLI LIVE

See also  False anti-Covid vaccines, Madame and Giorgi involved: the doctor's statements

You may also like

Kostomarov, after the amputation of his limbs now...

Heart attack, an algorithm can predict it. Thus...

Avian flu: virus alarm in seagulls in Holland...

Cinnamon powder, be careful: when you don’t have...

what they are and how they are treated

Healthcare, waiting lists penalize the elderly

Accelerate on children’s artificial pancreas. DIY Risks –...

why it’s important to say “yes” to donations....

HIV, 53-year-old patient “recovers” after a transplant of...

He has severe internal bleeding while sleeping, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy