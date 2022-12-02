The incredible story of Teretha Hollis-Neely who, thanks to Lives on the edge, has become a totally different person. You cannot imagine how she is today!

Vite al Limite has always shown without filters what it means be affected by chronic and morbid obesityand the physical difficulties faced by the protagonists even in the basic actions of daily life, just like Ashley did.

Patients who come to Dr. Nowzaradan are filmed by video cameras for a 12-month period in which they struggle with all their might, with ups and downs, against the addiction to their main enemy: the food.

And also Teretha Hollis-Neely, a 47-year-old from Detroit, food had become his main enemy. Doctor Now on this occasion found himself in front of a patient with a striking weight, 340 kilos!

In fact, the woman was so overweight that she was forced to stay in bed which for her had become a real prison. Distressed and worried by the fear of having a heart attack due to her size, Teretha did not get out of bed for two years.

There was no more time to waste, Teretha had no alternative but to turn her life around by turning to Dr. Nowzaradan, in Houston. To allow her to leave her home, it was necessary to hire 9 vigorous and powerful paramedicswhich thus allowed her to reach the clinic.

A titanic undertaking essential to allow Teretha to begin her journey to start living again. And Dr. Nowzaradan was there waiting for herto support her in the difficult path that awaited her.

Teretha Hollis-Neely: from a prisoner of her bed to a free woman

As for many other protagonists of Lives to the limit, with serious problems of obesity, also for Teretha the problems related to the immoderate intake of food began at an early age. At only 11 years old, in fact, she was the victim of sexual harassment from his uncle. From then on, food became his favorite refuge and the only form of fulfillment he knew.

Teretha’s journey, however, has been very difficult to deal with. After losing the kilos that had allowed her to get the green light for gastric bypass surgery, the woman unfortunately went back to living in a state of immobility due to a lymphedema.

In short, after the first steps and the satisfaction of having started to lose weight, due to the inability to walk gained 15 kilos. Her despondency was about to overwhelm her, but Teretha didn’t want to give up and after having undergone surgery to remove lymphedema in her lower limbs, she resumed her path, albeit with difficulty.

At the end of the transmission, after unspeakable efforts and sacrifices, he managed to lose 101 pounds, weighing 239 kilos. Subsequently Teretha remained faithful to the program even after its conclusion and continued to train in the gym. Another success for Dr. Now and for Teretha who, by losing weight, has taken over the reins of her life, rediscovering the lost happiness.