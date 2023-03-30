Ashley Dunn Bratcher of Vite al Limite is undoubtedly one of the most memorable participants of the US program that airs on Real Time and this is because her weight loss journey has been breathtaking.

As she herself told on the show, she started gaining weight at a very young age due to a heartbreaking childhood. Ashley said her mother had a drug addiction, so she was often around. Meanwhile, her babysitter’s husband was abusing her.

The girl he almost died due to his excessive weight (over 250 kilos), especially when she became pregnant with his child. In the program, viewers got acquainted with the famiglia Bratcher consisting of three people, which included the husband of Ashley, Jacob, and their son, Patrick. Patrick was only 5 years old when he first appeared on the show. At the time, Ashley was very dependent on her husband as she was largely unable to help herself as she was very heavy.

After giving birth to Patrick, however, Ashley Dunn Bratcher actually lost 43 pounds, as she tweeted in April 2017. Giving birth to her son it inspired her to lose weight and heal, also because he knew he wouldn’t live long on the road he was on. She was determined not to abandon her son as her mother had abandoned her.

Today Ashley from Vite al Limite is a happier mum

“Patrick Henry you are the best part of your father and me. Every day makes me more and more proud to call you my son. You can do anything that comes to your mind. Can’t wait to see man who you are becoming. We love you more than words can express.”

It’s one of the posts appeared on Ashley’s social networks, lto which she has a very warm relationship with her son Patrick. She said she is “very grateful” that he can be a child and she can be a mom.

Ashley Dunn Bratcher di Lives at the Limit she’s not only a proud mother to her son, Patrick, but she’s also a mom to some furry puppies. According to the protagonist’s Instagram page, she also seems to have two dogs and a cat. Ashley shared tons of cute photos of her adorable furry friend, who she calls “her heart.” She doesn’t seem to post as much about the other dog, but we’re sure she loves all of her pets equally.