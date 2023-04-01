Many people today struggle with the problem of obesity and being overweight, often putting their health and life at risk. In this context, Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet has gained fame due to its effectiveness in supporting weight loss and improving health in obese patients. But what is it about?

Dr Nowzaradan’s diet

Dr. Nowzaradan is a surgeon who specializes in bariatric surgery, or surgery on obese people. His diet was designed to support obese patients before and after surgery by helping them lose weight in a healthy and lasting way.

General principles of diet

Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet is based on a few basic principles:

Calorie Reduction: The diet provides for a very low calorie intake, generally around 1200-1400 calories per day. This allows you to create a calorie deficit that promotes weight loss.

Increasing protein intake: Protein is important for maintaining muscle mass during weight loss and for ensuring you feel full.

Limiting Carbohydrates and Fats: Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet limits simple carbohydrates and saturated fats, favoring instead the intake of complex carbohydrates and unsaturated fats.

Increasing your vegetable and fruit intake: Vegetables and fruit are important for ensuring your vitamin and mineral intake and for improving digestion.

Salt restriction: Salt is restricted to reduce water retention.

Dr Nowzaradan’s diet: menu

Example of weekly menu

Here is a sample weekly menu for Dr Nowzaradan’s diet:

Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs with mixed vegetables and a slice of toasted wholemeal bread

Snack: a piece of fruit

Lunch: Grilled chicken breast with mixed vegetables

Snack: a piece of fruit

Dinner: grilled fish with mixed vegetables

Benefits of the diet

Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet can bring several health benefits, including:

Weight Loss: The diet is designed to create a calorie deficit that promotes weight loss in a healthy and lasting way.

Improved Health: Losing weight can improve overall health by reducing the risk of diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Increased Self-Esteem: Losing weight can increase self-esteem and self-confidence.

Conclusions

Dr Nowzaradan diet can be an effective option to support weight loss