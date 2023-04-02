Home Health Lives on the edge, loses a lot of weight and then steals another patient’s husband
Lives on the edge, loses a lot of weight and then steals another patient's husband

by admin
Lives on the edge, loses a lot of weight and then steals another patient's husband


One of the protagonists of Lives to the limit was successful by managing to lose weight. But did she really steal another patient’s husband?

In Lives on the edge there are cases of people trying to lose weight turning to Dr Nowzaradan for help. These are very serious cases of obesity where sometimes the choice is simply between life and death. Among these was that of a woman who managed to achieve her goal and did something else as well. Here are all the details.

Lives to the limit is a very successful reality show in America and Italy, so much so that it has reached 12 seasons. Here seriously obese patients stake everything on their determination to get out of situations that compromise their health. In fact, their hope is always to lose weight and regain possession of their lives to live in a healthy and complete way.

Accompanying them on the difficult path is always Dr. Now who with his ways tries to guide patients towards the salvation. The doctor is always aware that behind these situations there are problems of a psychological nature, or abuse, etc. However, he does not hold back. But what happened with a patient who managed to bring her to achieve her goal? Here are all the details.

Lives on the edge: the move of a former patient

Karina Garcia she was 38 years old and living in Converse, Texas when she turned to Lives on the Edge. The woman weighed 287 kg. and she was now completely dependent on her parents because of her weight. As a child she had had severe asthma problems and her parents had to work long hours to pay her medical bills. Their absence, however, had prompted her to seek refuge in food.

Lives on the edge: ex patient and alleged affair with another woman's husband
Lives on the edge: former patient gets excellent results and another’s husband-grantennistoscana.it-Source: Youtube

She had previously tried gastric bypass surgery, but was unsuccessful, as she had not lost any weight. Eventually Karina got to 108 kg. and she underwent gastric bypass. Her progress continued off the show as well, and videos appeared on social media featuring Gilbert, a man who had appeared in the show’s fourth season as the husband of Lupe, a patient of the Doctor Nowzaradan.

The two had met because Karina was looking for a personal trainer and in the meantime they had become best friends. Gilbert and Lupe, however, have separated, but not yet officially divorced.

