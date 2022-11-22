Not only Betty, but also her child risked losing her life due to the chronic obesity of one of the undisputed protagonists of Lives to the limit.

Every story of Lives on the edge – and we know it well then you wouldn’t be so fond of our darlings dear mothers – is truly unique and engaging, a bit like Chuck’s who found his dimension in food after the killing of his wife.

The one of Betty Jo ElmoreHowever, it is truly unique and heart-pounding. In fact, the protagonists of our story are two: the then 26-year-old and her child. When the girl decided to turn to our dearest Doctor Nowzaradan, she weighed 297 kilos.

But the results for her and Dr Nowzaradan have been quite disappointing. The girl just lost 71 chili, a weight below expectations. But when Betty hit 500 pounds, something unexpected happened. In fact, the 26-year-old became pregnant.

Carrying a pregnancy in these critical health conditions was not only dangerous for her, but also for the baby. She had been found, in fact, one Gross mass at the base of the spine. And the baby was pushing right on the spine.

Bettie Jo Elmore, but, he risked his life to save her baby’s. She chose to carry the pregnancy to term without removing the mass on her back. We are talking about a courageous choice, but one that could endanger mother and child.

Reason why, the only thing the girl could do, to carry the pregnancy to the end as serenely as possible, was to rest all the time, thus interrupting his troubled weight loss journey. Miraculously though, Betty gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Preston, on August 10, 2016.

How is Betty Jo Elmore today?

After the birth of her son, Betty immediately got back on track to be able to access the intervention of bypass gastrico crucial for Dr. Nowzaradan’s patients. The woman, therefore, has lost enough weight, following a strict diet, to be able to undergo the long-awaited surgery and now she seems to be happier than she has ever been.

But it doesn’t end there. Last May, in fact, their second child was born Oliver, to the happiness of Betty and her husband. Unfortunately, however, the baby was born premature – the last date of the birth was scheduled for early August – and with some health problems, as can be read on the Instagram profile of the former protagonist of Lives to the limit which he shares with his followers all the updates on the conditions of the little one which at the moment remain critical.

Right now, Oliver, despite the enormous progress especially in weight, is hospitalized in intensive care due to a bad pneumonia that does not allow him to breathe on his own.