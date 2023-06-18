Lives on the edge, remember Christina Phillips? Today she looks like a model: you will be amazed when you see her

Perseverance, willpower and resilience: the three ingredients of success that helped the girl achieve her life goal.

Christina Philips was one of the stars of the second season of the program Lives on the edgewhich aired in 2014. The program tells the story of some people who decide to take control of their lives and lose weight, because they risk their lives due to excess weight and consequent heart problems.

Christina was born in South Haven, Mississippi. After a troubled childhood, she came to weigh 290 kilos (equal to 639.7 lbs) when he had just 22 years old. However, his health was very precarious despite his very young age, and she decided to take her life back in hand and do something before it was too late.

She lived a completely dependent existence on others: she was bedridden and did not walk, getting around in a wheelchair. She was forced to have her meals prepared and her husband’s help, as she could not stand for long.

The support of her family, but above all of her husband, was necessary to be able to show her how her life could end at any moment, and to allow her to start acting before it was too late.

The beginning of the path

The girl headed to Houston, to the doctor’s clinic Younan NowzaradanIranian doctor naturalized in the United States, specialized in vascular surgery e bariatric surgery. The man examined her and gave her a very strict diet to follow, to lose at least 40 kilos in order to face gastric bypass surgery.

She started her journey very motivated, and despite the ups and downs, she managed to reach her goal. She underwent the surgery of bypass gastrico, performed by the Houston Hospital team. The smaller size of her stomach helped her shed even more pounds more easily, weighing 177 pounds a year after surgery.

Change: This is how Christina is today

The girl never gave up, and today she continues her metamorphosis. She is facing the shadows of the past with the help of a Psychologistwho is working with Christina on the causes of her wrong relationship with food, allowing her to build a new, different one.

Today, 9 years after her surgery, the girl is completely different: 80 pesas and he has a different light in his eyes. She herself says that now she faces life differently, with more energy and vitality. Christina’s case is one that makes Dr Nowzaradan proud. often some patients have lost their way, or have postponed the start of the diet, ruining their already seriously compromised body even more, up to death. Christina, on the other hand, has never lost hope, and today she can be satisfied and happy with the results obtained.