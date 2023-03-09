QR code with link to the live stream of the #DiabetesDialog on March 16 at 4:30 p.m. (Image source: @Sanofi)

Frankfurt, February 23, 2023. Proper nutrition is important for people with diabetes. “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS” shows in the upcoming issue of #DiabetesDialog on March 16 how people with diabetes can achieve better diabetes control with good nutrition.

Treatment approach: Holistic thought, individually implemented

Diabetes management requires a holistic approach in which nutrition plays an important role. Although drug treatment and regular check-ups with specialists are the main part of therapy, a balanced diet can help keep blood sugar levels in check and help reduce the risk of complications.

When it comes to nutrition, every patient should be treated individually, because every person with diabetes is unique and every life is different.

Diabetes and the right diet: Answers every minute

How can I eat well and balanced? What do I have to pay particular attention to as a person with diabetes? Two experts take half an hour to answer these and other questions: Professor Andreas Pfeiffer, Director of the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Nutritional Medicine at the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and Professor Matthias Blüher, diabetologist at the Leipzig University Hospital.

Virtual expert talk with a focus on “nutrition”

On March 16th at 4.30 p.m., “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS” will be broadcast again and will exchange information with those affected and those interested. The expert talk initiated by Sanofi is available on the campaign homepage at www.gesuender-unter-7.de to reach.

Good nutrition = better diabetes management.

Whether at home or on the go, the upcoming #DiabetesDialog listens and gives tips on how those affected can pay attention to their eating habits and thus achieve better control of their diabetes.

More information and services to lead a better life with the disease and the #DiabetesDialog event at:

www.gesuender-unter-7.de

Already have questions? – Questions can already be asked on the website, which will be discussed live in the #DiabetesDialog!

About “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS”

“Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS” listens to people with diabetes, gives them answers to their open questions and supports them in leading a better life with the disease. Since 2005, the diabetes education campaign has been cooperating with specialist societies, patient organizations and the media. With Sanofi as the initiator, there are more than 20 partners with a common goal behind “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS”: Adiposity Foundation, ÄrzteZeitung, Blood Sugar Lounge, cholesterin and Co. eV (CholCo), the general practitioner, German diabetic federal government V. (DDB), German Diabetes Federation e. V. (DDF), German Diabetes Aid – People with Diabetes e. V. (DDH-M), German Diabetes Foundation (DDS), German Society for the Prevention and Rehabilitation of Cardiovascular Diseases e. V. (DGPR), DiabetesJournal, Diabetes Zeitung, Diabetologists eG Baden-Württemberg, DiaExpert, Deutscher Tanzsportverband e. V. (DTV), EKF Diagnostics, gesundheit.com, gesundheitswirtschaft rhein-main e. V., HealthCapital, herzmedizin, Insulinclub.de, LZ Health Report, Nature + Pharmacy, Association of Diabetes Advice and Training Professions e. V. (VDBD).

MAT-DE-2300736-1.0-02/2023

Image source: @Sanofi

Brickenkamp-PR GmbH – agency for health communication

Contact

Brickenkamp-PR GmbH

Sebastian ten Haaf

Dionysiusstraße 154

47798 Krefeld

02151 6214600

