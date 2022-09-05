Not all of the cold comes to harm. To reassure us from the Kremlin’s energy blackmail is Alfredo PontecorviFull Professor of Endocrinology at the Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and head physician at the Gemelli Polyclinic according to whom to lower the temperature of radiators it will be good for your bill and your health.

Professor Pontecorvi, a colder winter than usual awaits us. Why do you think there is no reason to be worried?

«We must avoid catastrophes. Reducing the temperature of the rooms in which you stay or sleep by a few degrees can only be good for your health and have positive effects on the adipose organ. The ideal temperature for our well-being is 19 degrees ».

A temperature probably not very comfortable for the chilly. How will they get warm?

“Our ally is called brown adipose tissue, a kind of internal radiator that burns calories to keep us warm and keep our body temperature at 37 degrees. The brown adipose tissue together with the white one, that is the one against which most of us fight, are part of the so-called adipose organ, an organ capable of producing hormones. The two tissues can convert into each other. For example, following chronic exposure to cold, white adipose tissue can turn brown in order to increase the production of heat in our body. On the contrary, in the case of a positive energy balance, the brown adipose tissue can be converted into white to increase the energy reserve. Lowering heating by a few degrees, therefore, stimulates white-brown trans-differentiation, activates brown adipose tissue, burns fat and makes us lose weight, also reducing the risk of developing certain diseases related to obesity and overweight. A lifestyle that has cooled down a few degrees will help us live better ».

So the good news is that we may suffer a little from the cold but in the end we will be thinner?

«Absolutely yes, a burning cold. In a clinical study, five healthy men spent the night in a laboratory at a controlled temperature of 19 degrees over a four-month period. In just one month, brown fat increased by about 40 percent and insulin sensitivity, a measure of healthy metabolism, improved. Conversely, when the volunteers were allowed to live in a room at 27 ° C, that brown fat disappeared again. It is no coincidence that the excessively high temperature of the houses is considered one of the causes of the obesity epidemic we are witnessing. There is increasingly clear evidence that global warming of the planet is also contributing to the progressive increase in obesity ».