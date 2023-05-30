Living better and longer, the secret revealed by doctors: how and when to eat when you’re at the table

To live long and above all well you need to intervene through nutrition: when and how to eat at the table

It has always been known how much nutrition is important to guarantee a healthy life, however doctors have now offered precise indications also to help longevity. What better occasion then to learn all the rules of good living and ensure your health every possible positive change? It’s never too late to start taking care of yourself the right way. When and how to eat at the table?

Live long and well with the secret revealed by the doctors

Live long it’s everyone’s dream but even more important is how you live. This is why you must always pay attention to your body with a healthy and balanced diet, moderate and continuous physical activity and therefore good daily practices avoid the sedentary lifestylecigarette smoke, alcohol.

Nutrition obviously plays a central role and one correct diet it must be based on healthy foods, preferably seasonal and varied. So a food plan shouldn’t exclude anything, or be tiring to bear fruit in terms of health. We must consume carbohydrates, proteins, fruit, vegetables, doing pay attention to the quantitiesthe condiments and the type of product.

No do-it-yourself diets or waivers without explicit indication of a medico. “Personal” initiatives can sometimes only cause problems, so it is better to scrupulously follow what is indicated by a specialist. If there are many kilos to lose you need to consult a doctor otherwise if you just want to follow a healthy diet you can rely on Mediterranean diet which remains one of the best in the world for variety of products.

Fundamental of course cut everything that does not fit into these canons such as processed, fried or heavily cooked foods, packaged products, fats, sugars, carbonated drinks, alcohol. Small concessions from time to time are tolerated, eating these foods continuously is not. It has a major impact on health and is dangerous.

The indications of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine

The Italian Society of Internal Medicine has released an extensive guide on nutrition for a healthy and long life that goes to fight the mechanisms that determine ageing. There are therefore strategies that allow time to stop right at the table.

One of the more interesting issues that have been circulated concerns the amount of food. When we limit food intake, cells go into protection mode and therefore become stronger to resist external attacks. This sort of cellular “diet” pushes them to eliminate the aged cells e to renew to be ready to answer. This cleansing is triggered only when a non-excessive diet is followed, the body by itself removes all that is not useful and improves.

This functioning of the cells can be triggered by consuming foods in adequate quantities. In most cases not only we eat badly but also in abundance, more than it is useful for the organism. The principle has nothing to do with calories alone but precisely with the food value of the products. For this we need to restrict the consumption of refined foods which are the ones causing the biggest problem.

To allow the body not to age a long-term approach is neededthen follow the diet based on adequate nutrition not only in the short term or for weight loss as is usually done but as a principle of life.

What is autophagy and why it improves life

The cell eating regularly e without excesses and above all in a light way in the evening they activate the mechanism called autophagy, therefore practically a sort of cannibalism. They self-delete after verifying. The body automatically sees what doesn’t work and detoxifies, frees itself from all those cellular deficits in progress and renews itself, with younger cells.

This process commonly occurs in the body, however it can also be induced and this is where nutrition comes into play. If in conditions Of stress it happens that the cells go into autophagy, when we eat little and well they do the same. It is an adaptive response for survival that pushes the body to do better and better. Let’s find out in detail what we are talking about.

The benefits of autophagy are:

Avoid the accumulation of harmful elements in the body

Maintain perfect cell phone functions

Eliminate cancerous materials

Remove inflammation

Support cells when there is low energy intake

Autophagy then can extend life span with cellular development but can also prevent disease. It not only slows down aging but also blocks the development of pathologies such as cancer, neurodegeneration, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, infections. The body is protected but also the mind, the appearance and development of pathologies is slowed down, the immune system is improved.

The body thus manages to have better control of the external attacks such as inflammatory diseases, viruses, bacteria. With a proper diet you can get enormous benefits, you don’t need to fast. It is necessary to give the body the correct food intake, without exceeding it. This means not eating for pleasure, comfort, boredom but doing it as an essential step for the nutrition and well-being of the body.

To live well and long you have to change your mentality, without living to eat but understanding what is the purpose of food in our lives. This does not mean eating badly, the Mediterranean diet comes to our rescue and offers exquisite and genuine products. The important thing is to have regular meals, never skip breakfast, exercise every day, even a simple 40-minute walk, consume seasonal products and in any case lots of fruit and vegetables, have an early dinner and prefer light products.