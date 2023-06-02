Living in the here and now: how to do it

Appointments, stress, obligations – time often flies by. In this podcast episode, host Mike Kleiß and soccer doc Burak Burak Yildirim talk about how to live in the here and now.

“We had to question ourselves for this episode,” says host Mike Kleiss. “Even if Burak and I always try to do this, in the preparation for this episode we kept asking ourselves whether we live in the here and now. And whether we can do it consistently.” This honest episode is about how it can succeed.