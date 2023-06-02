Home » Living in the here and now: how to do it
Health

Living in the here and now: how to do it

by admin
Living in the here and now: how to do it

Appointments, stress, obligations – time often flies by. In this podcast episode, host Mike Kleiß and soccer doc Burak Burak Yildirim talk about how to live in the here and now.

“We had to question ourselves for this episode,” says host Mike Kleiss. “Even if Burak and I always try to do this, in the preparation for this episode we kept asking ourselves whether we live in the here and now. And whether we can do it consistently.” This honest episode is about how it can succeed.

See also  Redesigned Google Chrome download interface brings more intuitive operation evolution - Computer King Ada

You may also like

The Italian fitness market is growing: over 5,000...

I BRING – Greetings – News – EUROPE

Here are the six foods that improve concentration...

How many times a week is it recommended...

Insect summer 2023: NABU calls for counting again...

child saved thanks to the Regina Margherita hospital...

Current information on Alzheimer’s research, neuroscience and neurostimulation

Bioethics Consultation on Critical Issues in Pediatrics –...

How to remember to drink enough water: some...

LIVE Roland Garros: Sonego loses first set, then...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy