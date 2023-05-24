Living longer, healthier and with a clear head: that’s the secret, science says it

Live long and with the brain always lucid and active? It is not a dream but reality. Scientists have revealed the secret.

Everyone dreams of being able to live long and healthy. Old age is no longer as scary as it used to be, above all because today the life expectancy has lengthened a lot. And it is possible to go through the so-called “old age” without problems of any kind. If up to 50 years ago, in fact, elderly people seemed to be “destined” to live with pathologies related to the passage of time, today this is no longer the case.

The elderly are increasingly sprint, dynamic and eager to have new experiences, compatibly with their state of health. Of course, it goes without saying that the energies that a 20-year-old person possesses are not the same as a 70-year-old man or woman, and to deny it would be to not accept the rules of nature. However, today’s adults are aware that despite the many difficulties they may encounter, enjoying life is always the right thing.

Engaging in activities that are good for your health and mood is a panacea for the body and mind, contributing to psychophysical well-being. But these alone are not enough. In fact, the secret to keeping the functionality of cognitive processes high was recently revealed.

Living longer and healthier is possible, just work!

Milena Gabanelli he spoke about it to Corriere della Sera on May 15, 2023, revealing why delaying retirement prevents the risk of symptoms of cognitive decline.