Living longer, the secret is in the decalogue of the American Heart Association

Live longer it is what everyone hopes for, but some should be followed advice very important. A new studio which was recently published would have measured capacity of some people to join one set of behaviors which are related to lifestyle as well as preventive factors. These were developed byAmerican Heart Association.

The secret list in question is no longer so. scientifically, follow these tips could be more than productive. As stated by the professor of epidemiology, also director of the Tulane University Obesity Research Center in New Orleans, Lu Qi: “These new data provide scientific proof that you can change your lifestyle to live longer.”

There are some measures to follow if you want to live longer, here they are

In the first place, it shouldn’t use tobacco productsas it seems obvious, it should be more physically active. Obviously follow a healthy diet could result in another benefit, as well as sleep as long as necessary to restore your body.

Even the monitoring of some parameters such as the weight, the blood pressureil cholesterol and the glycemia, could bring great benefits. It would seem that everything is very simple to carry on, but it has been shown that most people are only partially able to follow everything.

Going back to Dr. Qi’s studies and analysis, something very interesting would have emerged. Analyzing 23,000 adults dai 20 to 79 years old during the time elapsed between 2005 and the 2018, some scores would come up. People with i high scoresthey got 8.9 years of life expectancy more at age 50 than people with lower scores.

So what do you say? Are you ready to embark on a new lifestyle based on the advice read a few lines above?