Living with asexuality: “Sex is an activity, not communion”

Health

by admin
Lennart Thiem, 38, is asexual. In an interview with stern Thiem clears up misunderstandings, talks about discrimination and explains why sex education needs an update.

You are asexual. What does that mean?
Asexuality is a sexual orientation alongside other sexual orientations like homosexuality, bisexuality, straight and whatnot, and to me it can be described as an asexual person experiencing little to no sexual attraction. In my case, no sexual attraction.

