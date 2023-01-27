The episode happened on Thursday night while the doctor was in the ambulance: from the first check that was done on the spot, he realized he had a heart attack. Hospitalized in serious condition

He fell ill shortly before 1 on Thursday 26 January, while he was on duty as a 118 doctor of emergencies on ambulances in the SVS headquarters in via San Giovanni and, thanks to his intuition and al timely intervention of the volunteers he was taken to the emergency room where he is hospitalized in the cardiology department of the hospital. The doctor, a 42-year-old, was working the night shift like so many other times in the Via San Giovanni association when, at a certain point, he realized that something was wrong and from a first check that was done on the spotfrom the recorded parameters, he realized he was having a heart attack. The volunteers immediately alerted the 112 operations center and communicated that their emergency doctor had a heart attack. Notified the central, the 42-year-old was transported to the emergency room in red code where he was immediately taken into care and is hospitalized in serious but stable conditions.