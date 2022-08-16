Home Health Livorno, the mural of the gymnasium “Il Prato” was smeared. Photo
Livorno, the mural of the gymnasium "Il Prato" was smeared. Photo

Livorno, the mural of the gymnasium “Il Prato” was smeared. Photo

Some vandals in the early hours of the night today, Tuesday, August 16, they smeared the mural on the surrounding wall of the gym in the center “The lawn” on Viale Carducci, where disabled children play sports and which therefore has an important social value. The work, entitled “Olympics of the sea”, was made Oblo-Uovo alla Pop.

Upon hearing the news, Mayor Luca Salvetti immediately expressed his bitterness for what had happened: “My closeness to the heads of the Handicapped Unitary Committee and to Reset volunteers who have been animating and caring for the center for years and who have dealt with to embellish the spaces, including the surrounding wall. I have given the Municipal authority to check if there are cameras nearby that can help identify those responsible for the gesture “.

