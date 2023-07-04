Home » Llorente returns to Rome, exchange of documents in progress with Leeds. Here is the chosen formula
Llorente returns to Rome, exchange of documents in progress with Leeds. Here is the chosen formula

Llorente returns to Rome, exchange of documents in progress with Leeds. Here is the chosen formula

Diego Llorente at the Roma, now we’re really here. The defender is one step away from returning to Trigoria. In these minutes the exchange of documents is in progress between Roma and Leeds to give Mourinho that defender who in just six months has demonstrated that crucial reliability for Special One’s plans. In reality, the defender born in 1993 – who did not show up for the first day of the meeting of the club that owns his card, i.e. Leeds – has long since found the agreement with his former club to return to the capital.

The formula with which Llorente will return to Rome is that of a loan with an obligation to buy set at 5 million which will trigger if Llorente will play more than 50% of the races on the calendar. The defender will arrive in Rome for pick up.

