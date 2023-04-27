LMU researchers advance fight against Helicobacter and stomach cancer

Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich

Munich, Bavaria

A team led by LMU researchers Rainer Haas and Wolfgang Fischer has discovered a weak point in the bacterium Helicobacter pylori discovered that could be used to develop new drugs.

Newly identified substances specifically inhibit cellular respiration H. pylori lame; other microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract are not damaged.

Conventional treatment methods are becoming less and less effective due to antibiotic resistance – new therapies are required in the fight against stomach cancer.

The pathogen Helicobacter pylori, which is responsible for widespread diseases such as stomach ulcers or cancer, has a vulnerability that could be exploited to create new drugs. A research group led by the LMU biologists did that Professor Rainer Haas and dr Wolfgang Fischer discovered by the Max von Pettenkofer Institute for Hygiene and Medical Microbiology. Their results have now been published in the specialist journal Cell Chemical Biology published.

More than four billion people worldwide are infected with the stomach germ. This leads to over 800,000 cases of gastric cancer each year. Because the bacterium is becoming more and more resistant to common drugs, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a pathogen with high priority for research and development of new antibiotics. New approaches and therapeutics are urgently needed to replace or complement established treatment methods.

The new study is a big step in this direction. “We were able to prove that the bacteria are highly sensitive to certain substances that inhibit cell respiration,” says Haas.

Combat Helicobacter and protect the intestinal flora

The researchers were able to identify several substances from different groups of substances that, even in low concentrations, affect the respiratory chain of H. pylori paralyze. For other beneficial bacteria, including representatives of the normal intestinal flora, these substances are unproblematic. These bacteria can withstand larger amounts of the substances.

The study authors used a wide range of biochemical and microbiological methods, as well as molecular modeling techniques, to find out why H. pylori reacts so sensitively to these groups of substances. The reason for this is a slightly modified structure of the so-called quinone binding pocket in respiratory complex I.

This Achilles’ heel offers great potential for the development of new, tailor-made active substances that act as pathogen blockers against H. pylori could be used. “Our results reveal a surprising weakness in the metabolism of these bacteria, which are otherwise well adapted to their unusual environment,” says Fischer.

The LMU research team was also able to identify possible mutations that ensure that bacteria are less sensitive to the inhibitors. However, these mutations also weaken the metabolism. As a result, less resistance to complex I inhibitors develops.

“Overall, our results are very promising,” adds Haas. “We were able to identify a whole group of inhibitors that do not show any cross-resistance with previous therapeutics. They are less susceptible to the development of resistance and only slightly affect the intestinal flora.”

In addition to scientists from the LMU, the German Center for Infection Research and researchers from the University of Ghent, the Max Planck Institute for Biophysics Frankfurt, the Technical University of Munich, the Helmholtz Centers in Munich and Braunschweig, were significantly involved in the study. the Goethe University Frankfurt and BASF Ludwigshafen.

Publication:

Clara Lettl et al. Selective killing of the human gastric pathogen Helicobacter pylori by mitochondrial respiratory complex I inhibitors

In: Cell Chemical Biology, 2023

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chembiol.2023.04.003

