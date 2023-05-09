LMU study shows: Corona pandemic has placed a long-term burden on families

Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich

Not only the lockdowns, but the entire pandemic period had negative effects on children and families

Parental stress was a major risk factor for children’s psychosocial well-being

Study shows short and long-term effects after lockdowns for the first time

In retrospect, the corona pandemic seems to consist of an ebb and flow of lockdowns and subsequent easing of strict curfews. But since the first lockdown in spring 2020, things have mainly been going down for children and families in the long term. A team at the Department of Developmental Psychology and Educational Psychology at the LMU, led by Professor Markus Paulus shows that the children’s well-being recovered in the short term after the first lockdown was over. However, the pandemic has had a negative impact over the entire period. A major factor in this was parental stress.

“The lockdowns were tough, of course. But our study also shows that family well-being has fallen over the entire period of the corona pandemic,” says Dr. Samuel Esslerauthor of the study and staff member at the chair.

Parental stress has taken its toll on children

The study is the first to examine children’s psychosocial well-being over different phases of lockdown and relaxation over the long term. “It is the first study that can distinguish general effects of the pandemic from lockdown-specific effects on child well-being,” says Markus Paulus.

The results initially confirm how important contact with peers is. For example, in the first lockdown, children’s well-being fell due to isolation from their peers. At the same time, some families managed to benefit from the fact that there was suddenly more time for each other during the first lockdown. However, this effect did not last. On the contrary: the well-being of the entire family decreased continuously until the end of the study period in winter 2020/21. Regardless of the lockdowns, this also weighed on the children.

A major risk factor for the emotional situation of the children was the increasing parental stress. The more stressed the parents were, the worse it was for the children. This was particularly noticeable when the second lockdown began.

Only a good parent-child relationship protected the children from the negative effects of the pandemic, it was a “resilience factor”, as Essler says.

As part of the study, families were asked about their well-being in the period from spring 2020, and thus the first lockdown, to the end of the last lockdown in March 2021. Emotional difficulties, behavioral problems and hyperactivity in children, the well-being of the family as a whole, parental stress and the quality of the parent-child relationship were examined.

Samuel Essler, Natalie Christner, Markus Paulus: Short-Term and Long-Term Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Child Psychological Well-Being: A Four-Wave Longitudinal Study. In: European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry 2023

https://doi.org/10.1007/s00787-023-02215-7

