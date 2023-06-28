Lo.Li. Pharma International and its international partners achieve a new…

Lo.Li. Pharma International

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The annual meeting of the Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) witnessed a historic event as people from all over the world came together both in person and online to break the world record for concomitant use of Inositol set up by the highest number of people. The goal of the record-breaking event was to raise awareness of non-pharmacological options for treating polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and infertility. The initiative, led by Meg Sweeney, Global Marketing Manager at Lo.Li. Pharma International, has successfully captivated people from different regions including China, the Philippines, across Europe and Canada, underscoring the global importance of the cause.

Inositol, a naturally occurring compound that plays a crucial role in cellular signaling, has shown promise in the treatment of PCOS and infertility. By setting a new world record, the initiative has helped raise awareness of the lack of education about the treatment of PCOS, especially once it has been diagnosed. The event brought together patients, healthcare providers and industry partners and promoted a common approach to addressing these complex issues.

According to Ms Sweeney, “Both PCOS and infertility are highly complex issues and many studies have shown that, particularly in the case of PCOS, there is a lack of satisfactory education on how to manage the condition once diagnosed. With this new world record, involving patients, healthcare providers and industry partners alike, we were able to raise awareness of this issue in a fun and engaging way.”

This monumental achievement is a significant step in raising awareness of the importance of non-pharmacological options for treating PCOS and infertility. The long-term goal is to continue to support initiatives that educate and empower people about these important issues that have a profound impact on women’s health care worldwide.

Lo.Li. Pharma International remains committed to initiatives that highlight the importance of PCOS and the management of infertility. By promoting awareness, collaboration and innovative solutions, the company aims to make a lasting impact on women’s reproductive health and well-being.

About Lo.Li. Pharma International:

Lo.Li. Pharma International is a subsidiary of Lo.Li. Pharma Srl, a growing healthcare company based in Rome, dedicated to the research, development and distribution of innovative, clinically tested and proven medical devices and functional dietary supplements. As world-renowned experts in the field of inositol and nutraceutical basic science and research, Lo.Li. Pharma International aims to support our partners through fair, exclusive distribution agreements while sharing the scientific know-how and marketing strategies necessary for success. For more information, visit: www.lolipharmainternational.com

