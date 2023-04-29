Location for hydrangeas in the garden: you should pay attention to that!

In most cases, the location simply depends on the type of plant, and all of its strains follow suit. However, this is not the case with the hydrangea. Whether hydrangeas tolerate sun or shade actually depends on the variety. Therefore, you should first consider which places you have to offer in your garden and choose the right hydrangea variety accordingly. We summarize for which variety you should provide which location for hydrangeas in the garden.

General facts about the right place

So there are varieties that can stand in the sun, as well as those for half or dense shade. However, what they all have in common is that they do not tolerate drafts and strong winds. For this reason, the location for hydrangeas in the garden should always be as sheltered as possible from the wind (this is especially true for the more frost-sensitive varieties), because the winds get very cold especially in winter and they also allow the soil to dry out faster. The east side of the house is most often characterized by such features. But if you only have a free space for the hydrangea bush there, you can protect it with the help of other trees and also plant it on a wall or wall.

Some strains are slightly less sensitive to winds. These include the panicle hydrangea and the snowball hydrangea, and here in particular the “Annabelle” variety.

You can find out more about Annabelle here.

If the soil is also rich in humus, the plants are supplied with moisture for longer periods – even in hotter summer phases.

Which hydrangea tolerates sun?

A very sunny location is a challenge for many plants, for others it is even unthinkable. Some hydrangea varieties can tolerate a few hours of direct sunlight, as long as it is not precisely the hot midday. It is therefore better to avoid a southern location. Opt for the west side instead. If the space is on a house wall, the shrub is also protected from the wind. Which hydrangeas like a sunny spot in the garden?

Farmer’s hydrangeas are quite happy with a location in the sun. Another name for this variety is “garden hydrangea”.

The oakleaf hydrangea can tolerate a few hours of full sun, but not at midday.

Panicle hydrangeas are suitable as hydrangeas for sun.

The snowball hydrangea is very flexible and can, if necessary, be placed in full sun (on the west side).

Location for hydrangeas in the garden – the penumbra

A partially shaded location that is also sheltered from the wind is paradise for the hydrangea shrub and comes closest to its natural environment. Since they grow there under shady trees, you can also look for such a place in your garden. It is important that the tree selected does not have a very invasive root system (pine, flower dogwood and maple, for example) that could crowd out that of the outdoor hydrangea.

This location for hydrangeas in the garden is suitable for all hydrangea varieties, as it offers just the right amount of everything the shrubs need: not too little light, thanks to the sufficient hours/rays of sunshine, not too much sunlight, thanks to the shady properties of the location and, if you have also thought of the windbreak, pleasant temperatures for the above-ground parts of the plant. Perfect for a beautiful hydrangea bed!

Farmhouse hydrangeas are among the most popular varieties and prefer partial shade.

Like the other hydrangea varieties, the oakleaf hydrangea loves the light shade under trees.

Panicle Hydrangea likes the shade but can also thrive in the sun on a west side.

Snowball hydrangeas are relatively hardy and do well in a variety of locations.

A shady place – is that possible?

Probably the most unfavorable place that you could offer the flowering shrub next to the one in the midday sun is full shade. In order for the plant to develop really beautiful and lush flowers, a few hours of sunshine a day are definitely necessary. As is so often the case, however, exceptions confirm the rule and so you can also choose the snowball hydrangea for a location in the shade if you only have a deep shade available. But it would be very good if the plant gets a little sunlight at least at sunset, when the sun is a little lower. All other varieties would most likely be able to grow under these conditions, but it would be questionable whether flowers would form at all.

Location for hydrangeas in the garden that are in tubs

Some people prefer to grow their hydrangeas in pots, which is perfectly possible with compact varieties such as ball hydrangeas or panicle hydrangeas. The rules are the same in this case: partial shade and wind protection is best, which can be in the middle of the garden under a tree or tall shrub, but can also be on the terrace or balcony. Potted hydrangeas should rather be denied the sunny location, since the soil dries out faster due to the small space.

You can read here how to cut hydrangeas correctly depending on the variety.