Locked 4 hours in the plane on the ground without air conditioning. “Sickness for passengers and flight attendants”. Carried out unconscious people on stretchers

Several people passed out Monday while waiting for theirs airplane – that he didn’t have theair conditioning despite the great heat wave of these days – taking off from the airport of Las Vegas. The passengers were aboard a Delta Air Lines flight to Atlanta, which was taxiing at Harry Reid International Airport behind more than a dozen other planes. But at one point the pilot announced that the plane had to reverse course due to “certain emergencies,” the Fox News channel said, quoting Fox field producer Krista Garvin, who was on the flight. Several passengers were passed out, with flight attendants scurrying up and down the aisles with oxygen tanks. At least five people were taken off the plane on stretchers and the pilot ordered passengers to “press the call button in case of medical assistance”. They were moments of fear, with the tension rising by the minute.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Hot, red dot today in 23 cities. The INPS: “It is possible to pay the Cig”. And the fire alarm goes off

Even the flight attendants became ill during the four hours in which the group was held on the hot plane. At least one person was carried off the plane on a stretcher while wearing an oxygen mask. Passengers were given the option to step off the plane, but would miss their flight to Atlanta.

While many have chosen to stay put, temperatures have risen. In Las Vegas “it was almost 50 degrees,” reads the National Weather Service report. After sitting on the plane for four hours, the stretchers were wheeled into the aircraft and the passengers were ordered to return to the airport. Eventually the flight was cancelled.

Las Vegas airplane passengers faint while waiting for takeoff in scorching 111-degree weather — without AC pic.twitter.com/cPW1A73aNp — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2023

An airport representative told Fox he was unaware of the incident, while Delta officials said they were investigating. “We apologize for the experience of our customers on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17 – explained Delta -. Delta teams are investigating the circumstances that led to this serious disruption, and we appreciate the efforts of our staff and first responders at Harry Reid International.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

