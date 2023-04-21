Home » Lodi, a well-known accountant from Milan was found stabbed to death
Lodi, a well-known accountant from Milan was found stabbed to death

Antonio Novati, a well-known accountant in the area between Milan and Melegnano, was found dead lying on the back seat of the family car, a Honda, in Massalengo (Lodi). An initial analysis by the coroner on the body would reveal that the man would have died after being pierced by several blows especially in the abdomen area which caused copious haemorrhage. The car, which was often used by his wife, was seized and taken to the barracks of the provincial command of the Carabinieri in Lodi, available for further scientific findings.

