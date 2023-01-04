Home Health Lodi, tampons before the visit to the general practitioner: controversy explodes among the sick
Health

by admin
Swabs before visiting the general practitioner’s office, a town turns to the order of doctors. In the territory the doctors move differently. «I have had chronic pharyngolaryngitis for years – explains the patient OF -. In the presence of a persistent cough, I contacted the doctor’s secretary to make an appointment in the office, to request an evaluation of my pathology which, unfortunately, forces me to take several antibiotics. I had no fatigue or other symptoms. The secretary told me that to access the studio it was mandatory to present the negative Covid swab. Yet I am vaccinated and in possession of a green pass. Every day I go to the RSA where my mother is hospitalized. I went to the hospital to the pulmonologist who examined me as a freelancer. No one asked me for a swab before visiting me. The doctor found acute pharyngitis and microfractures in the ribs caused by coughing. I have now turned to my lawyer. I’ve been told my doctor isn’t the only one who does this. My doctor is very good, competent, judicious and always very available, even for outpatient visits. Only in November did this request arrive which I did not find right».

