Two Covid outbreaks in Santa Chiara: 8 health workers involved and 21 patients, two of whom with fever. Patients who tested positive for Covid are in the Alzheimer Hydrangeas nucleus and in the Oleander ward, on the first floor. In the first case, 15 out of 18 elderly people in the nucleus have tested positive in recent days, two of whom are symptomatic and 5 operators. In the second case, however, the positivity from 7 has already been reduced to 6, while there are 3 operators at home with the infection.
The rules for visits, in line with regional legislation, have not changed. The advice given to relatives is not to go to visit the elderly who have tested positive, but it is only advice. In fact, the law allows it. In the event of a visit, family members must wear all personal protective equipment, in addition to the Ffp2 masks, shoes, gloves, gown and cap.