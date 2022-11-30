Home Health Lodi, two Covid outbreaks in Santa Chiara: 8 health workers and 21 patients involved
Health

Lodi, two Covid outbreaks in Santa Chiara: 8 health workers and 21 patients involved

by admin
Lodi, two Covid outbreaks in Santa Chiara: 8 health workers and 21 patients involved

Two Covid outbreaks in Santa Chiara: 8 health workers involved and 21 patients, two of whom with fever. Patients who tested positive for Covid are in the Alzheimer Hydrangeas nucleus and in the Oleander ward, on the first floor. In the first case, 15 out of 18 elderly people in the nucleus have tested positive in recent days, two of whom are symptomatic and 5 operators. In the second case, however, the positivity from 7 has already been reduced to 6, while there are 3 operators at home with the infection.

The rules for visits, in line with regional legislation, have not changed. The advice given to relatives is not to go to visit the elderly who have tested positive, but it is only advice. In fact, the law allows it. In the event of a visit, family members must wear all personal protective equipment, in addition to the Ffp2 masks, shoes, gloves, gown and cap.

See also  it strengthens the magnetic resonance

You may also like

Healthcare sinks but it’s time to react

Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline “Epochal turning point,...

Vitamins, there is a limit not to be...

Multiple sclerosis, the portraits of those who live...

Repeated uphill running: how to have more strength...

Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline “Epochal turning point,...

Pancreatic cancer, a story of hope

Schillaci: ‘5-day quarantine’, but De Luca: ‘Let’s keep...

Aids, the procedure that will allow children to...

Exactly what does the DCA do?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy