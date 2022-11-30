Two Covid outbreaks in Santa Chiara: 8 health workers involved and 21 patients, two of whom with fever. Patients who tested positive for Covid are in the Alzheimer Hydrangeas nucleus and in the Oleander ward, on the first floor. In the first case, 15 out of 18 elderly people in the nucleus have tested positive in recent days, two of whom are symptomatic and 5 operators. In the second case, however, the positivity from 7 has already been reduced to 6, while there are 3 operators at home with the infection.