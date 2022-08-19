Logitech Chorus

When everyone is playing VR, in addition to the realistic picture in front of them, the 3D audio that can be matched and positioned is also an important element to improve immersion. Logitech has launched an exclusive open-back headset accessory for Meta Quest 2, Chorus, which simply attaches to the VR headset’s native headband and optional Elite headband, and then slides it to the side of the ear.

Logitech says Chorus will allow players to hear “the big events and the smallest details,” while players can also hear real-world sounds, ensuring safety while also allowing them to play comfortably for long periods of time. On the connection, Chorus obtains data and power through the USB-C on the Quest 2 body. If players want to charge while playing, they only need to plug into the Chorus charging port to have a passthrough effect.

The Logitech Chorus is priced at $100 and will be available in overseas channels and Amazon. Friends who have Meta Quest 2 should not miss it.