Home Health Logitech Chorus is an open-back headphone accessory exclusively for the Meta Quest 2
Health

Logitech Chorus is an open-back headphone accessory exclusively for the Meta Quest 2

by admin
Logitech Chorus is an open-back headphone accessory exclusively for the Meta Quest 2

Logitech Chorus

Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

When everyone is playing VR, in addition to the realistic picture in front of them, the 3D audio that can be matched and positioned is also an important element to improve immersion. Logitech has launched an exclusive open-back headset accessory for Meta Quest 2, Chorus, which simply attaches to the VR headset’s native headband and optional Elite headband, and then slides it to the side of the ear.

Logitech says Chorus will allow players to hear “the big events and the smallest details,” while players can also hear real-world sounds, ensuring safety while also allowing them to play comfortably for long periods of time. On the connection, Chorus obtains data and power through the USB-C on the Quest 2 body. If players want to charge while playing, they only need to plug into the Chorus charging port to have a passthrough effect.

The Logitech Chorus is priced at $100 and will be available in overseas channels and Amazon. Friends who have Meta Quest 2 should not miss it.

See also  Adobe's New Free "Web Version" of Photoshop Coming Soon | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

It really came! “Death Stranding” will enter the...

Iron deficiency: here are all the foods that...

Forza Italia’s moves on social media: “We are...

Life is Strange comes to Nintendo Switch with...

Vitamin B6: an effective remedy for anxiety, stress...

Bitcoin crashes again. It drops 8%, and returns...

the study worries, what are the risks?

Bitcoin crashes again. It drops 8%, and returns...

Street Fighter V now officially beats Street Fighter...

Foods not to eat on the beach (or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy