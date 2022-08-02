MX Mechanical is the first keyboard with mechanical keys in Logitech’s range of peripherals for professionals. With this model, the brand responds to the renewed interest of the market for keyboards with mechanical switches and long-range keys, very popular in particular among programmers and gamers. The MX Keyboard, unlike competing models such as Razer, is designed more for the first category than for video game enthusiasts and is also a great choice for those who write a lot and want to try the tactile experience of an old-school keyboard.

The object has its own austere charm, thanks to a minimal design, with two shades of gray distinguishing the central keys and the numeric keypad from the side function keys. The installation, as with all Logitech products, it is straightforward and simple. We tried Mx Mechanical with a Mac, but the keyboard is already optimized to work best with any computer and all operating systems.

Bluetooth LE and battery

The Bluetooth connection is based on the standard LE: we have always found it very stable and have never encountered any problems. In about two months of use we have never had to repeat the pairing with the computer. For those who want, the Logi Bolt receiver (with Usb connector) is also available for 2.4GHz wireless connection.

Like the other keyboards of the MX series, this Mechanical also keeps in memory up to three devices: the connection can be selected with the appropriate function keys. It’s one of the features we like most about Logitech keyboards because it allows you to quickly reply to a message on your smartphone or switch to control your iPad with the same keyboard by pressing a simple button.





Excellent battery life. Logitech declares 15 days with active backlighting and up to 10 months if the lights are always off. In two months, we only reloaded the keyboard twice, in fact, but it’s hard to estimate how accurate the manufacturer’s directions are. Certainly to limit the duration to two weeks it is necessary to use the keyboard for a long time and almost always in the evening or at night with the backlight on. Charging via USB-C cable (included in the package) is also very fast: 15 minutes are enough to have a day of autonomy, while in about an hour you get a full charge. Not bad when you consider that the keyboard can also be used when charging.

Experience of use

In everyday use the MX Mechanical was a nice surprise. Attracted by the hype that surrounds them, in the past we have had quick and fleeting relationships with more than one mechanical keyboard, always remaining dissatisfied with excessive noise, and for a less fast and fluid typing experience than keyboards with low keys. excursion.





In this case the noise is not a problem. We tried the version with Tactile Quiet keys: the click-clack is heard but it is not excessive especially according to others present on several occasions in the same room during use. The keyboard can also be bought with “Linear” and “Clicky” keys, progressively louder. As for the fluency of writing, however, the judgment is less clear-cut. Here we come from the prolonged use of an MX Keys, that is the version with “soft” keys of the same keyboard, to date our favorite writing device on a par with the latest version of the Apple Wireless Keyboard.

The transition, it must be said, was not painless and the typing speed, especially in the early days, suffered a little. It takes conscious muscle memory training to move your fingers equally effectively on this model. The absence of an ergonomic external hand support (which some competing companies provide in the box) is felt. The wrists, after a couple of hours of work, are slightly more tired than usual.

All this obviously should not be considered for those who, unlike the reviewer, are already used to working with mechanical keyboards. Finally, the absence of an Italian layout is not a problem if you are a “touch typist”, but it should certainly be taken into consideration in view of a purchase if you need to often observe the keyboard to find the right characters.





Conclusions

After an initial period of adaptation, MX Mechanical won us over. Key pressure and tactile feedback, coupled with a well-calibrated sound create a great haptic and sonic background to long typing sessions. The backlight, which you can customize with the free Logitech software, is an added touch. There are several options, more or less stroboscopic, but once you have chosen the preferred one, you hardly want to change it. In conclusion, the Mx Mechanical is an excellent option for those who want to experience the thrill of typing with mechanical keys, but do not like the slightly exaggerated aesthetics of most gaming keyboards. Finally, for those who do not have any need for a numeric keypad, MX Mechanical is also available in mini format: it costs less and has smaller dimensions that make it easier to carry.

Logitech MX Mechanical: what we liked

Excellent build quality

Excellent tactile feedback

elegant design

Low noise level (compared to other mechanical keyboards)

Well thought out backlight

Possibility to select between three types of keys with different noise levels

Logitech Mx Mechanical: What can be improved

It is not available with Italian layout

Price a bit high compared to the competition

There is no support to rest the wrists

Logitech MX Mechanical can be purchased on the Logitech website with an international layout (or German, Swiss, French or UK English). It costs € 179. The Mini version is always available with an international layout and costs € 160 instead.