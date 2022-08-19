For the sound listening experience when using Oculus Quest 2, Logitech has launched an open-back headset Chorus that can be directly attached to the Oculus Quest 2 headband. Take into account the surrounding sounds in the real world and avoid accidents during the experience.

Unlike full-face headphones or in-ear headphones that block outside sounds to a certain extent, Logitech’s open-back headphones allow users to listen to the sound of virtual reality scenes while still listening to outside sounds. , to avoid accidents such as collisions caused by users being too immersed in the sound.

The Chorus is attached to the Oculus Quest 2 headband, and can be used to change the position by sliding it. It can even be used with the optional Elite headband accessories. As for the power supply, it is powered by the Oculus Quest 2’s USB-C port , but the headset itself also has an extra charging port, which is convenient for users to connect an external power supply and replenish the power of the Oculus Quest 2 and headset at the same time.

At present, Chorus will be sold on Amazon and other channels first, with a suggested price of $99.99, but there is no plan to launch it in the Taiwan market.