Home Health Logitech unveils Chorus, an open-back headset for Oculus Quest 2, immersing yourself in a VR soundstage is safe – mashdigi
Health

Logitech unveils Chorus, an open-back headset for Oculus Quest 2, immersing yourself in a VR soundstage is safe – mashdigi

by admin
Logitech unveils Chorus, an open-back headset for Oculus Quest 2, immersing yourself in a VR soundstage is safe – mashdigi

For the sound listening experience when using Oculus Quest 2, Logitech has launched an open-back headset Chorus that can be directly attached to the Oculus Quest 2 headband. Take into account the surrounding sounds in the real world and avoid accidents during the experience.

Unlike full-face headphones or in-ear headphones that block outside sounds to a certain extent, Logitech’s open-back headphones allow users to listen to the sound of virtual reality scenes while still listening to outside sounds. , to avoid accidents such as collisions caused by users being too immersed in the sound.

The Chorus is attached to the Oculus Quest 2 headband, and can be used to change the position by sliding it. It can even be used with the optional Elite headband accessories. As for the power supply, it is powered by the Oculus Quest 2’s USB-C port , but the headset itself also has an extra charging port, which is convenient for users to connect an external power supply and replenish the power of the Oculus Quest 2 and headset at the same time.

-

At present, Chorus will be sold on Amazon and other channels first, with a suggested price of $99.99, but there is no plan to launch it in the Taiwan market.

See also  "Double dose vaccines covers it"

You may also like

Cancer, five million avoidable deaths without smoking, alcohol...

Traveling diseases and tropical diseases: what they are,...

Because it is very likely that you do...

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC development team interview: Widescreen...

The new health cards are without chips, citizens...

33% of Android users switch camps because iOS...

Cancer: 4.5 million deaths a year from avoidable...

Agreement between the Lombardy Region and general practitioners

Smallpox of monkeys cases on the rise, beware...

Zangrillo: “No to the limited number in Medicine,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy