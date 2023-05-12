Lollobrigida: “Does precariousness affect the birth rate? This is not the case in the USA and the Third World”. And he mentions Bolzano. Blangiardo: “Women work in the public there”

“I don’t read growth or decrease in births linked exclusively to work events”. Word of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, which on the sidelines of the ‘Stati generale della natalita’ in Rome, answers the question on Fatto.it on how the increase in the use of vouchers and the extension of the reasons for fixed-term contracts (as envisaged by the labor decree passed on May 1st ) can increase the propensity of italian couples to have children. “It is enough to look around the planet to see if the contractual model corresponds to demographic growth, I don’t know – adds the Minister – in the United States population growth is higher than in Italy, but the labor market is less stable than in Italy. And we could talk about Third World but it wouldn’t make sense as a comparison.”

In reality, not even the comparison with the United States holds, given the high flexibility of the labor market – of course – which however guarantees high possibilities of finding job offers, when one is lost. “What is missing in Italy – continues Lollobrigida – is a welfare system overall stronger than in some regions that have the same type of contracts as in the rest of the nation there is a higher birth rate, I gave the example today the example of South Tyrol”.

But even this example is not generalized. The outgoing president of Istat says so, Gian Carlo Blangiardo. “In the province of Bolzano, an autonomous province, the total fertility rate, i.e. the number of children per woman, unlike all the other Italian provinces, has not only held up over time, but has actually grown a little. How come? Go see and find out the fact that, facilitated by the fact that many women they work in the public with flexible working hours and voluntary part-time not imposed are undoubtedly and widely present. Therefore – concludes the Istat president – one organizes himself and if he has a public and private production system, which meets these initiatives, the obstacles are eliminated and whoever wants to have these blessed children does them “