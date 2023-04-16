”Lomagna Si-Cura”: success at meetings on health and lifestyles with Avis and Aido

Yesterday – Friday 14 April – “Lomagna Si-Cura” closed, a series of meetings to promote health and a correct lifestyle. The event was organized by the Consulta, in collaboration with the Municipality and some associations of the country, and had as guests Stephen Barellipresident of Avis Merate, Dr Elisa Doni, Isidoro Galbusera, president Aido Lomagna-Osnago. The meeting was led by Dr Jacob Panzeri, general practitioner and president of the Council for Social Policies.

Isidoro Galbusera, Laura Biffi, Jakob Panzeri, Stefano Barelli, Elisa Doni

From 1952 to today, 173,000 blood bags have been taken by Avis Merate, an association that also includes all neighboring countries. Lomagna currently has just over 100 active donors out of over 300 members. Barelli defined blood donation as “an act of love for all the people who need it”. The president of Avis also reiterated the importance of meeting children and young people in schools. “Even though more than half of our donors are aged between 18 and 35, we are always looking for young donors” – explained Barelli. “I have been a donor for a long time, but I had the good fortune/unluck of also being a recipient. It is therefore important to talk to the youngest people who are our future”.

After making some historical references, Dr Elisa Doni he illustrated the characteristics of our blood and explained the necessary procedure to follow in order to become a donor. “Blood is a life-saving drug for many diseases. Some patients need blood transfusions in order to continue treatment” – explained the doctor. In fact, transfusion is often associated with emergency treatments, without considering the various blood-related diseases. The donor must have certain characteristics: “the first criterion for the donation must be the health of the recipient and of the donor”. The donor is in fact subjected to stringent checks, such as those concerning hepatitis and HIV viruses. In the second part of the evening, the topic of organ donation was explored. In Italy there are over 8,000 people waiting for a transplant. Like blood donation, organ donation is also a free, anonymous and supportive act. There are two types: living (which affects only the kidney and liver) and cadaveric. “In Italy, the explicit consent of the donor is needed. The real novelty in recent years has been the consent at the time of renewal of the identity card, which has increased the number of donors – explained Galbusera.

The last intervention was to Laura Biffi, a young Casatese who has decided to tell her story. After a trivial accident, a fall, an abnormal blood value was the alarm bell that led the woman to come to terms with a rare disease that had already begun to affect the kidneys. “After two and a half years of dialysis, the phone rang at midnight and I was informed that there was a compatible kidney. It was the best day of my life, which allowed me to start my third life” . Biffi’s story is moving, a story of small and big daily difficulties. “The disease made me rediscover my inner strength”- she declared. In Biffi’s voice there is emotion in remembering, but one also perceives the hope for a radiant future. “After a transplant there is a potential risk of rejection – explained Dr. Jakob – but there are appropriate therapies to avoid this risk. Even today there is a problem between request and availability. What we can do is say yes to of donation, an act of love that can help save a life”.

At the end of the interventions, those present were able to ask some questions to the speakers, who answered exhaustively to the numerous doubts. The mayor of Lomagna, Cristina Citterio was also present at the meeting. Next April 16 will be National Day for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation. From 8 to 12, in Piazza della Chiesa, the volunteers of Avis and Aido will be present to provide useful information to anyone wishing to approach this world.