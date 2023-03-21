The review continues “Lomagna Si-Cura”, organized by the Consulta Politiche Sociali, with the second meeting focused on sport and lifestyle, promoted by the Gruppo Sportivo Oratorio. Friday 17 March at 8.45 pm in the auditorium on dr. Jacob Panzerigeneral practitioner as well as president of the Consulta itself, and the prof. Mariano De Leonardis in fact, they discussed the bond that unites these two elements, from the point of view of health protection.

Playing sports is advice that doctors often suggest as a necessary integration to therapies, as well as a good practice to follow regularly to lead a healthy lifestyle, because the benefits it brings are recognized not only at the muscle level, but also for the whole body. body, both physically and psychologically. “When we talk about sport, we can’t limit ourselves only to the numerous aspects relating to the body, but we must also underline the social and emotional effects it entails” began Dr. Panzeri.

“Besides being characterized by fun and joy, sport is also culture. Plato teaches us that sport is a significant means by which to teach civil education”.

Il prof. Mariano De Leonardis

Dr. Jacob Panzeri

Thanks to its ability to contribute to social inclusion, physical activity and sport play an important role in improving mental well-being, as well as representing a system for the prevention and treatment of social hardship in different age groups. In fact, team activities and physical expression allow, on the one hand, the acquisition or maintenance of motor skills, and on the other, they represent an opportunity for socialization and empowerment for everyone.

Then spoke Prof. De Leonardis who, with the motto “Resistance, strength and joint mobility for those who are not in a hurry to grow old”, went into more detail about the many advantages that physical activity entails. At every age and stage of life, exercising regularly means making a choice in favor of one’s health: if practiced regularly, physical activity helps to maintain and improve psychophysical well-being, reduce symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression and solitude, because it can be done in company, improves sleep, helps to quit smoking. It helps reduce blood pressure and control blood sugar and cholesterol levels, helps prevent metabolic, cardiovascular and neoplastic diseases and osteoarthritis and helps reduce excess adipose tissue because it facilitates the achievement of energy balance. It also has clear benefits for the musculoskeletal system and reduces the risk of falls in the elderly population. It also contributes to managing the main non-communicable chronic diseases and therefore to improving the quality of life. To allow all of this, De Laurentis has encouraged the public to limit the amount of time spent in sedentary behaviors (for example, free time spent sitting in front of a screen) in favor of a more physically active lifestyle. “Sometimes we think that going to the gym a couple of hours a week can make a difference – explained De Leonardis. Physical activity is performed in daily actions, such as walking or cycling, climbing stairs, dancing, do housework or gardening”. De Leonardi then continued and concluded: “Obviously a more structured sport followed by experts is always recommended. However, we must not forget that to feel good it is necessary to balance physical activity with correct nutrition”.

The president of the GSL Paolo Pozzoni, the mayor Cristina Citterio, dr. Jacob Panzeri and prof. Mariano De Leonardis

At the end of the meeting, the mayor Cristina Citterio, after having thanked the interventions of Jacob Panzeri and Mariano De Leonardis and the GSO for their collaboration, recalled the third and last meeting of “Lomagna Si-Cura”, relating to the donation, promoted by AIDO and AVIS.