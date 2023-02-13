Italia In both regions, the candidate with the highest number of valid votes is elected governor, without a runoff

The data relating to 1,790 of the 1,882 voting municipalities for the Lombardy and Lazio regions indicate a turnout of 30.96%% at 11pm (it had been 72.95% in the previous equivalents). This was announced on the Viminale website. In Lombardy (1,436 out of 1,504 municipalities) the turnout is 31.76% (in 2018 at the same time and with the same number of municipalities it had voted 74.08). In Lazio (354 out of 378 municipalities) it is 28.63% (69.69%). In 2018, voting took place in a single day, while this year the polling stations will also be open on Monday, from 7 to 15, while on Sunday they closed at 23.

The final data relating to 1,882 of the 1,882 voting municipalities testify to a turnout of 25.27% at 7 pm (it had been 56.1% in the previous equivalents). This was announced on the Viminale website. It is a collapse, with a turnout more than halved compared to five years ago (2008), when however the vote was concentrated in just one day.

In Lombardy (1,504 municipalities out of 1,504) the turnout was of 27,2% (in 2018 at the same time he had voted the 59,2%). In Lazio (378 out of 378) it was 22,1% (against il 51%).

As mentioned we vote today and tomorrow – 12 and 13 February – to elect governors and regional councils. Now we hope for tomorrow’s ‘queue’, given that there is time until 3 pm. The electoral round calls into question over 12 million people.

In both regions the candidate with the highest number of valid votes is elected governor, without a runoff.

For the Lazio they challenge Alessio D’Amato (center-left and Third Pole), Francesco Rocca (center-right), Donatella Bianchi (M5s and other leftist lists), Rosa Rinaldi (People’s Union), Sonia Pecorilli (Italian Communist Party).

In Lombardy the challenge is between the outgoing Attilio Fontana (center-right), Pierfrancesco Majorino (centre-left and M5s), Letizia Moratti (Third Pole), Mara Ghidorzi (People’s Union).

In the last electoral round of 2018, the turnout in Lazio was 66.55%; Nicola Zingaretti (center-left) won. In Lombardy, again in 2008, the turnout reached 73.10%; Attilio Fontana (center-right) won.

Abstention risk

Abstention is the most feared specter of these regional elections. Together with the risk of messing up the balance of power between the coalition parties – between expectations of a boom for the Brothers of Italy and premonitions of the collapse of the allies – to the point of altering the overall stability of the majority. And who knows if some reflections will also fall on the oppositions, to accelerate alliances and survival strategies.

«It is an important election, so I hope that the turnout is adequate for a choice such as the one that must be made for such strategic regions for a nation. So go vote.” So the premier Giorgia Meloni leaving the polling station in Rome where she went to vote for the presidency of the Lazio Region

To measure abstention, the numbers of the latest policies and of the same regional ones of 2018 will be used.

Nationwide, five months ago, turnout stopped short of 64 percent. A threshold that already told of the profound detachment of voters – dropped by almost 9%, the lowest level in memory – but which could further accentuate. The comparison is no better if you look at the local data of 5 years ago.

When Lombardy crowned the Northern League Attilio Fontana, after Roberto Maroni’s step back, the turnout was 73% (in addition to the support of 29.65% from the Lega, 14 from FI and just 3.64 from FdI). A mirage participation, seen with today’s eyes. Ditto, proportionally, in Lazio where there was an encore from the secretary of the Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, and 66.5% of those entitled to vote.

balance between the parties

Two percentages that are difficult to reach and which risk above all affecting the performance of Lega and Forza Italia, more suffering than the Brothers of Italy. No comment on this – and indeed ample fair play – from Matteo Salvini who will follow the vote on Monday in the Milanese stronghold of via Bellerio. Dem, 5 Star and Third Pole abstention are silent, aware that they too could suffer the blow, in an uphill electoral match. Especially in Lazio, where the Democratic Party risks losing a historic “box” after 10 years and, in general, due to the choice to split between Rome and Milan with alternating schemes that could penalize all three rivals.

As mentioned in Lazio, the center-right candidate, Francesco Rocca, is opposed by Alessio D’Amato, the former councilor supported by the Democratic Party and the Third Pole, and Donatella Bianchi, the journalist fielded by the 5S.

The scheme is reversed in Lombardy with Francesco Majorino of the Democratic Party (on which there is convergence of 5S) and Letizia Moratti who, supported by Renzi and Calenda, tries to snatch votes from Fontana, but probably also on the left. In any case, it cannot be excluded that a “debacle” in the vote opens a glimmer of unexpected alliance in the centre-left.

The opposition could thus exploit the temptation of Lega and Forza Italia, weakened by the results of the vote, to amplify the internal conflict within the majority. In fact, according to polls, the center-right promises a ‘consecration’ of the “Melonians” in the north. That would be the case if they strengthened that 27.6% gained in September in Lombardy, against 13.9 for the Northern League and just over 7% for the Azzurri.

A setback, therefore, for the allies born and raised in the north and who, while remaining in the team assumed to be victorious, should give way to a historically Roman party like that of Giorgia Meloni but capable of clearly establishing itself outside the city. And to do so for example in the future Fontana council – there are rumors of an armchair for Romano La Russa, brother of the president of the Senate, on pole as councilor for health – or in managing the funds for the Milan-Cortina Olympics or the Pnrr.

In Rome, FdI could “win big”, however forced to redesign not only the junta but also the hierarchies of the constantly growing party.

Polls aside, the Lega supporters of the first hour are the most pessimistic, convinced that for the former Carroccio it will be an announced flop. Especially in the Lombard valleys, which in Bossi’s time drew votes and “armed” the choirs of Pontida and now could protest, staying at home.

After all, not even the first ok on the autonomy reform written by Minister Calderoli, granted by the government close to the vote, but which will require many more, does not warm hearts. Even the Berlusconians are uneasy: FI’s haemorrhage of votes has continued inexorably for five years (in Lombardy it fell from 14% to 7.9 and in Lazio from 14.6 to 6.8) but the two regions are the fiefdoms of two blue ‘colonels’ like Licia Ronzulli in the north and Antonio Tajani in the centre, who will however try to curb the drift.

