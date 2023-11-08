Lombardy Region and Sport and Health “together to grow” with the “Scuola Attiva kids” and “Sport and Youth” projects

Sport and Health and the Lombardy Region together for sport at school from the first grade of primary school and inclusion and integration paths for young people aged 15 to 34.

The two projects were presented during a press conference, held this Tuesday, in the WeSportUp spaces at the Foro Italico in Rome, in the presence of the Head of the Department for Sport, Flavio Siniscalchi, of the Undersecretary with responsibility for Sport and Youth of the Region Lombardia, Lara Magoni and the CEO of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris.

The collaboration between the state company that promotes sports practice and correct lifestyles and the Lombardy Region is consolidated through the launch of two projects: “Sport and youth, growing together” e “Active Kids School for Lombardy”.

The first aims to create places of aggregation and civic spaces for young people in Lombardy. The project, which makes 1,200,000 euros available, aims to finance projects proposed by amateur sports associations and clubs and third sector bodies in the sports sector, lasting 12 months, to be carried out in partnership with other actors present and operating in the area Lombardy (public bodies, associations, local organisations, etc.). The projects must be aimed at all young people aged between 15 and 34 who live, study, reside and are domiciled in Lombardy with particular attention to the categories most at risk of marginalisation, such as young people in the NEET condition, young people belonging to particularly disadvantaged groups or from territories characterized by forms of widespread cultural, social or economic hardship. These social innovation projects will see the creation and/or strengthening of places of aggregation within spaces, structures and sports facilities in the area, using the driving force of sport thanks to processes of individual and collective protagonism within a more broad perspective of social inclusion.

The public notice, from 2.00 pm today, is published at the link sportesalute.eu/sportegiovani.html, and provides for the sending of applications exclusively through the IT platform until 2.00 pm on 11 December 2023.

“Scuola Attiva Kids per la Lombardia” sees the Region supporting Sport and Health activities in Lombardy primary schools with an investment of 1,334,177 euros, thus guaranteeing the figure of the sports tutor in all years of the primary cycle. The “Scuola Attiva Kids” project promoted by Sport and Health and the Ministry of Education and Merit, in collaboration with the Minister for Sport and Youth through the Department for Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, provides throughout Italy the figure of sports tutors who, in the second and third year of primary classes, support the teachers in carrying out physical activity, while the figure of the physical education teacher is already envisaged for their fourth and fifth year colleagues. Thanks to the intervention of the Lombardy Region, the figure of the sports tutor will also arrive in the first year of primary school classes, thus involving a total of 192 thousand pupils involved in 1100 schools in the Lombardy area, with the help of 400 sports tutors.

“We are certain that the introduction to sporting activity is a decisive aspect for our young people – said the Undersecretary of the Lombardy Region with responsibility for Sport and Youth, Lara Magoni -. A significant commitment, which demonstrates how fundamental girls and boys are for the Lombardy Region, representing 20% ​​of the Lombardy population: in fact, there are over 2 million people between the ages of 15 and 34. We must increasingly initiate inclusion, integration, socialization and training paths. I am proud to have brought sport into the first grades because, as a sportswoman, I am aware of how essential it is to raise healthy children, therefore less exposed to the risks of diseases linked to incorrect nutrition; a path that certainly requires investments but which, in the long term, allows for cost savings in the healthcare sector. In this sense, Lombardy is the only region that can benefit from another fundamental tool: the “Sports Dowry”, which allows families with an ISEE below 15 thousand euros to have a contribution for sports practice. This and other measures, implemented by the Lombardy Region, such as the “Sport and Legality” project in synergy with the Guardia di Finanza, demonstrate the daily commitment towards young people in Lombardy. On this virtuous path it is essential for us to have realities such as Sport and Health alongside us. We recognize the excellent work of the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, who, with the Head of the Sport Department, Flavio Siniscalchi, gave us this opportunity. Thanks also to the CEO of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris, who accepted our desire and supported the launch of these important projects”.

“This initiative launched with the Lombardy Region is a model of collaboration that can be replicated also because the multiplier effect of sport can never be exhausted” highlighted the CEO of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris. “We – he added – we have banned the word “alibi”. For example, when we talk about sport at school, for years we have taken refuge behind the alibi “the school doesn’t want sport”. We now want to ask ourselves what sport does and should do for schools. We cannot just plan and then wait for bureaucracy. Investments, such as those for school gyms, must start from knowledge of the world of young people, because they must be places for them, suitable for them and designed for them. It would be like making a cinema today with the technology of the 80s. Children in schools need to have fun and be together in a context that suits them, which understands their needs and expectations, and where they understand the basis of a motor activity that will follow them in the future. We work to get to know the world of young people and new sports better and better. There are billions of disciplines that are growing and that represent the needs of today’s kids. Our sporting world is 360° and scouting will allow us to give kids products that can be used. The real rewards, for us, are seeing an increase in the number of children and young people playing sports.”

