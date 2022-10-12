from Luigi Ippolito

Thrse Coffey, personal friend of Liz Truss, rejected plan to reduce smokers to less than 5% of the population: We don’t tell people how to live

Her appointment, at the beginning of September, had already raised some perplexities: a Minister of Health who loves cigars, drinking and definitely with a few extra pounds. And she herself, Thrse Coffey, had admitted that he was not a model: but anyway, she is a longtime friend of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who holds her tightly by his side and has also given her the rank of Deputy Prime Minister.

But now the unlikely minister has ended up in the crosshairs of criticism not for her personal life choices, but for political decisions on everyone’s health: she has sent the British government’s anti-smoking campaign to the atticby refusing to recommend raising the age to buy tobacco by one year each year and allocating an additional £ 125 million (just under € 150 million) to encourage people to quit smoking.

Asked on the radio about progress towards the government’s goal of making Britain a country no smoking by 2030 (i.e. to drop below 5% of smokers)Coffey replied that she did not know anything because I did not deal with this specific prevention policy: and added that her priorities are rather ambulances and waiting lists that afflict the national health system.

But in reality, beyond the evasive tones, we know very well where her heart beats: in the past the current Minister of Health voted against a ban on smoking indoors, against the obligation to sell cigarettes in anonymous packets and even against the banning of smoking in cars when there are children.

In the latter case, he explained yesterday that he does not think that the right thing to do is to tell parents how to handle the situation: in his opinion, it is not about imposing prescriptive public health measuresbut rather to prefer a positive prevention program.

These positions are rooted in a libertarian creed shared by Liz Truss, who in her recent speech to the Conservative congress stated that it is not the government’s job tell people how to lead their life. And in fact, even the premier, when she was a simple parliamentarian, had voted against anti-smoking measures and in favor of a relaxation of bans in pubs.