The numbers (frightening) In the world there are currently about 50 million people affected by dementia and by 2050 they are expected to be beyond that 130 million. A new diagnosis of dementia is made every three seconds, with about ten million new cases a year. Service costs come to approx $1.3 trillion a year. But the calculation should also include the costs of assistance provided directly by families, which for the year 2021 were tens of billions of hours of effort. According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, if it were a nation, dementia would be the 14th largest economy in the world.

Social isolation and dementia There is growing evidence that a condition of social isolation can favor the development of cognitive disorders and also, in the elderly, forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The positive aspect of this observation is that a good social support network and the continuous exchange of emotions and ideas with other people can protect against this type of disorder. Indeed, from an evolutionary point of view the feeling of isolation is a sort of warning sent by the organism to itself. It wants to alert, signal that it is necessary to take action to try to improve one’s chances of survival and reproductive success. In an editorial written in the magazine Neurologywhich accompanies some research articles on the subject, Lawrence Whalley, of the Institute of Applied Health Sciences of the University of Aberdeen (Scotland), states that these new investigations “provide a complex integrative analysis of epidemiological, neuroimaging and genetic data molecular showing how social isolation is related to the incidence of dementia. They also add strong evidence to what could be possible mechanisms, showing an association between social isolation, reduction in cerebral gray matter volume, the presence of unexpressed genes already known to be linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

In fact, one of the strands of current research on dementia and cognitive disorders aims precisely at trying to understand the weight of genetic causes compared to environmental onesincluding social isolation. For example, studies carried out on twins have allowed us to hypothesize that the influence of the environment accounts for about 20 percent of Alzheimer's disease, but actually disentangling the mutual influences of environment and genetics appears to be a more complex task than was thought some time ago. In fact, today it is known that there are many factors that can play a role in the development of dementia, some of a genetic type, others concerning neurodevelopment processes, therefore for example the presence of any serious adversity in childhood, other physical, such as ageing, other occupational, other social, such as a state of isolation. But being able to clarify this jumble of possible causes would be really important. «There is a great deal at stake – says Whalley -. The identification of the neural circuits that underlie the harmful effects, and consequently of new types of intervention that could allow to prevent or delay Alzheimer's dementia». One of the research published in the magazine Neurology to which Whalley's editorial is dedicated goes into even more detail in understanding the relationship between social isolation and dementia. The research was carried out using data from the UK Biobank, a huge biomedical and research database that contains genetic and health information of over half a million peopleand was coordinated by Chun Shen of the Institute of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence in Shanghai.

Brain substance is lost Research has come to distinguish effects caused separately by social isolation (living alone, poor social contacts and low participation in social activities) and the feeling of loneliness (feeling alone and not having people who are emotionally close). In the light of the results of this study, it would not be so much the feeling of loneliness that increases the risk of developing cognitive disorders, but rather true social isolation. Those who find themselves isolated, and advanced age frequently exposes them to this condition, tend to lose brain substance, in particular gray matter, that part of the brain where the bodies of neurons are located. A loss that goes to concentrate specifically in the areas of the brain known to be implicated in the development of dementia. If we take into account that the long period of emergency due to Covid-19 has worsened the condition of social isolation of many elderly people, we understand how the results of this study are an alarm signal on the need to implement social strategies that should try as much as possible to encourage the connection of those who are now over the years. L’AIP, Italian Association of Psychogeriatricshas started a free telephone line called «SoloLine». It is available to anyone who feels socially isolated and is looking for help. Toll free 800.699741, from Monday to Friday, from 4 to 7 pm, answer psychologists, geriatricians, psychiatrists and neurologists. The initiative aims to provide support for situations of discomfort and psychological suffering of the elderly alone.

This is a topic that appears more and more frequently in biomedical journals, even the highest-level ones, given the further increase expected in the coming years of the number of elderly people. On the magazine The Lancet, always attentive to social and public health issues, some research articles on the subject have been published, accompanied by an editorial by Adam Roth of the Department of Sociology of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. «Social connectivity, a broad concept encompassing structure, function, and quality of social relationships represents a potential universal remedy against cognitive impairment – he writes -. According to medical, social and psychological experts, social connectivity most likely works through Multiple mechanisms influencing the decline of cognitive function in old age. It has been proposed that people who engage significantly in multiple social domains are in fact exercising their neurobiological circuits in such a way that they are protected against the degenerative effects of dementia and other age-related cognitive impairments. At the same time, there is evidence that these supportive social relationships counteract life stressors that can impair cognitive function.

Healthy lifestyle A healthy lifestyle can keep Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia at bay, reducing their risk by more than 60 percent. But such a lifestyle will probably do too live longer. A state of affairs that could have an unexpected twist: given that the risk of developing cognitive impairment increases with age, aren’t we all destined for dementia in the end anyway? It is from this question that the study carried out by Klodian Dhana and the Rush Institute for Healthy Aging of Chicago and his collaborators started, published in the British Medical Journal. But the results of the study look encouraging. “Our research shows that increased life expectancy due to leading a healthy lifestyle is not accompanied by an increased number of years lived with Alzheimer’s dementia» say the authors of the study. So the goal of a longer life with a low risk of cognitive disorders even in old age is somehow within reach, if one is willing to follow some well-known indications. The American Heart Association suggests for example of eat several portions of fruit and vegetables every day, prefer whole grains, choose fish at least twice a week. It is also important to maintain a healthy weight, reduce saturated fat, eat seeds, such as pistachios and walnuts, prefer milk or nonfat yogurt, olive oil to butter; limit the use of sodium, contained in table salt, drinks and foods with added sugar, and alcohol: for men, a maximum of two small glasses (125 ml) of medium-strength wine per day, for women, one glass of wine, and these doses should be halved in old age. Also the mind needs to be stimulated reading, visiting museums and exhibitions, playing chess or cards, doing crosswords and puzzles, learning new languages even in old age, developing interests and relationships. It must also be guaranteed moderate or vigorous physical activity depending on your general state of health, for at least 150 minutes a week. And obviously, it is necessary stay away from cigarette smoke.

There is a silent epidemic sweeping through advanced societies. The cause is not a virus, and is instead the result of social transformations. It is about the epidemic of loneliness that the magazine Economist he recently defined "Leprosy of the 21st Century". «Studies conducted in various parts of the world, but above all in the USA and the United Kingdom, have shown that up to 50 percent of the population may suffer from loneliness – says Diego de Leo, psychiatrist, president of the fifth AIP National Day against the loneliness of the elderly, held in Padua at the Altinate San Gaetano Cultural Center -. They are alone children and young people, alone are also young mothers, divorced people, the elderly, their caregivers and mourners. Indeed, countries such as Norway, Denmark and Finland had for some time been signaling the seriousness and depth of the loneliness problem. A study sponsored by the Fondation de France has shown that there are several million French people who declare themselves alone and who suffer as a result of this condition. Not to mention the Japanwhere the problem of loneliness has reached dramatic dimensions and has also resulted in cruel representations of living alone, such as the phenomenon of kodokushi, dying in a completely solitary way and often unknown to others».