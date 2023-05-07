Loneliness, scientists sound the alarm: side effects that kill

Being alone for a long time can lead to death like obesity and addiction to smoking, alcohol and drugs. An American study proves it

It will seem strange and maybe new to many people but loneliness seems to be the new “I disturb” which affects humans without considering the place where they live or who I am. To sound the alarm is Vivek Murthy“surgeon general” of the United Statesone of the highest and most important offices in healthcare field.

Vivek Murthy in a recent speech exhorted all citizens and public officials to pay attention and take note of the consequences generated by the state of loneliness and isolation. The latter, in fact, should be treated as a real one serious illness like theobesitythe smoking addiction and drug abuse. In that regard, the same New York Times he would define loneliness as “another dangerous epidemic“.

What are the harmful health effects of loneliness?

So it seems that loneliness causes a increase in heart attacksdell’insomnia, dell’obesityfrom the depressionof the diabetes and of others health ailments which would increase the risk of premature death. According to Murthy, dealing with loneliness must be one public health priorities such as tobacco addiction, substance use disorders, obesity and other problems.

The official explains that about half of American adults lives in the mental condition reported by him with the risk of serious repercussions on the state of health and 30% premature death. Murthy said the pandemic has caused social cohesion to break down. Surveys have shown that between 2003 and 2020, the time spent by Americans alone has increased by 24 hours a month while the one spent materially with friends is decreased by 10 hours per month.

Adolescents and adults confirm that they are almost always online with a decrease in the number of friends and physical encounters. “The sense of loneliness is like hunger or thirst,” Murthy said. “It is a signal that our body sends us when we are missing something we need to survive”.

So it has to be said that the absence of social connection contributes to an increase in hospital admissions and dementia and generate a vicious cycle of anxiety and depression which according to the Kaiser Family Foundation affects one-third of American adults.