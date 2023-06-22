Loneliness significantly increases the risk of death

This is confirmed by an extensive analysis by a Chinese research team. A lack of social contacts is therefore associated with an approximately 32 percent higher risk of death, and the feeling of loneliness with an approximately 14 percent higher risk.

The researchers see an increased release of the stress hormone cortisol as a physical reason for the increased risk, which has a negative effect on bodily functions in the long term. According to the analysis, there were no statistically significant differences between the sexes.

The research group from Harbin Medical University evaluated 90 studies from different countries with more than 2.2 million participants. An objective lack of social contacts was regarded as social isolation. “In contrast, loneliness is a subjective sense of distress that arises when there is a mismatch between desired and actual social relationships,” the study authors said.

