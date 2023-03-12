Clinical trial shows that a common diabetes drug, the metformin, reduces the symptoms of long Covid by 42%. In one pre print study awaiting review are The LancetUniversity of Minnesota researchers believe the drug may suppress the replication of infected cells in the body, reducing the oxidative stress and inflammation thought to be responsible for long Covid. When taken within four days of symptoms, the gold standard diabetes drug reduces long Covid syndrome by as much as 50 percent.

In the study, only six percent of patients who took metformin developed the condition compared with 10.6 percent of people in a control group. Long Covid is defined by the World Health Organization as the development of new virus-related symptoms three months after the initial Covid infection. These symptoms can last from months to years and the scientific community is still studying all the possible consequences. The condition includes a wide range of symptoms such as shortness of breath, brain fog, fatigue and depression. THE Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that one in 13 US adults, or 7.5%, have had Covid for a long time.

Metformin treats diabetes by reducing the amount of sugar released by the liver into the bloodstream, as well as by improving the body’s response to insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. There is a growing belief that this drug has a wide variety of other effects that are not fully understood. It appears to ease inflammation, which is involved in all disease processes, including Covid. The Minnesota research team, which just released the results, recruited 1,125 participants who tested positive for Covid and had symptoms. Each was randomly given a placeboivermectin, fluvoxamine, metformin, or no drug as controls.

The volunteers were contacted about nine months after the researchers investigated whether they had been diagnosed with long Covid. About six percent of people who took metformin were subsequently diagnosed by a doctor. This result was compared to 10.6% of people in the placebo group: a 42% drop in risk. When the drug was taken less than four days after symptoms started, people’s chances of getting long Covid fell by more than 50%. Other studies have shown that metformin can prevent long Covid by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress or by stopping production of the virus. Neither ivermectin nor fluvoxamine reduced the participants’ chances of suffering from Covid for long. The researchers hailed the discovery as “promising” and “This is great news but they caution that the findings may not be entirely applicable to the general population as the study only included people who were overweight or obese and aged between 30 and 85 years old.