In Europe alone – according to estimates from the World Health Organization – there would be 17 million people struggling with Long-Covid. That is, that sequence of manifestations – mainly respiratory, cardiological or neurological – which represent the tail end of the coronavirus infection. And on whose characteristics – extent of symptoms, duration, long-term consequences for health – the scientific community will have to work for several more years before reaching definitive conclusions.
In the
See also Microsoft and Gucci collaborated to launch a limited edition XBOX Series X, asking price of NT$280,000-Page 1-Video Games Video Games Forum