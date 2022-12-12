Fatigue, pain, weakness, mental fog and shortness of breath are common symptoms for those affected by Long Covid, but they are not exclusive to this pathology. In fact, these symptoms also characterize another syndrome that existed much earlier: chronic fatigue syndrome or encephalomyelitis (ME) Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

ME/CFS is extremely heterogeneous, affecting very many people. In general we can describe it as a multi-organ syndrome characterized by many different symptoms, which causes a lowering of the quality of life. The symptoms associated with ME/CFS are many, and this complicates the diagnosis of the disease, which is very often underestimated or not understood by doctors.

The prevalence is higher in the western female population between the ages of 40 and 60. An estimated 2 million people are affected in the United States alone, and 70% of ME/CFS sufferers are unable to work. The causes are unknown, although there are some potential triggers: viral infections, inflammation and auto-immunity.

In some cases it is possible to establish a causal link between the onset of ME/CFS and a viral infection with viruses such as Epstein-Barr or Ross-River virus. And it is hypothesized that the epidemic of lethargic encephalitis, observed at the beginning of the 1900s, can be linked to the Spanish flu with a similar mechanism. Treatments are currently scarce and tend to limit the symptoms. Furthermore, there is no protocol for treating patients who are affected by it.

The absorption of calcium

ME/CFS and Long Covid not only share symptoms, but also a potential biochemical explanation. Indeed, a recent publication identified an altered biological mechanism in both ME/CFS and Long Covid. Subjects affected by both syndromes show the same biochemical alteration, this alteration impacts calcium absorption with multi-organ implications that could explain many symptoms.

The two syndromes

Considering the parallels between the two syndromes some questions arise spontaneously: will Long Covid patients become ME/CFS patients? Is the mechanism that triggers ME/CFS the same as Long Covid? A cure for ME/CFS would also work for Long Covid (and vice versa).

Research

A project renamed RECOVER has started in the United States which aims to understand Long Covid as much as possible. In the 30 research centers involved, all patients with symptoms related to Covid that remain for more than a month will be studied. The RECOVER project is interested in collecting information on patients who have recovered from Covid, on patients suffering from Long Covid and also on subjects who have never contracted the disease. This study aims to better characterize the symptoms, the causes but above all the predispositions of individuals to develop Long Covid or not.

The RECOVER project could also have important repercussions on subjects suffering from ME/CFS as they share many elements with Longo Covid patients and deserve the same attention and efforts to resolve their condition.

TAKE HOME MESSAGE:

A non-negligible percentage of subjects affected by Covid develops persistent symptoms developing the Long Covid syndrome Many of the symptoms of Long Covid are shared by chronic fatigue syndrome For both syndromes there is no single explanation but they share some altered biochemical processes A research project begins in the United States that aims to understand Long Covid with potential positive effects also on ME/CFS patients

