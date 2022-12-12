Home Health Long Covid and chronic fatigue: two syndromes, same symptoms. What are they and how to cure them
Health

Long Covid and chronic fatigue: two syndromes, same symptoms. What are they and how to cure them

by admin
Long Covid and chronic fatigue: two syndromes, same symptoms. What are they and how to cure them

Fatigue, pain, weakness, mental fog and shortness of breath are common symptoms for those affected by Long Covid, but they are not exclusive to this pathology. In fact, these symptoms also characterize another syndrome that existed much earlier: chronic fatigue syndrome or encephalomyelitis (ME) Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

ME/CFS is extremely heterogeneous, affecting very many people. In general we can describe it as a multi-organ syndrome characterized by many different symptoms, which causes a lowering of the quality of life. The symptoms associated with ME/CFS are many, and this complicates the diagnosis of the disease, which is very often underestimated or not understood by doctors.

Covid, because after recovery the tiredness doesn’t go away

by Simone Valesini

The prevalence is higher in the western female population between the ages of 40 and 60. An estimated 2 million people are affected in the United States alone, and 70% of ME/CFS sufferers are unable to work. The causes are unknown, although there are some potential triggers: viral infections, inflammation and auto-immunity.

In some cases it is possible to establish a causal link between the onset of ME/CFS and a viral infection with viruses such as Epstein-Barr or Ross-River virus. And it is hypothesized that the epidemic of lethargic encephalitis, observed at the beginning of the 1900s, can be linked to the Spanish flu with a similar mechanism. Treatments are currently scarce and tend to limit the symptoms. Furthermore, there is no protocol for treating patients who are affected by it.

See also  Down Syndrome Day, the love of Elisa and Roberto overcomes obstacles

Exhausted by the pandemic, that chronic tiredness that Covid has left us

by Roberta Villa

The absorption of calcium

ME/CFS and Long Covid not only share symptoms, but also a potential biochemical explanation. Indeed, a recent publication identified an altered biological mechanism in both ME/CFS and Long Covid. Subjects affected by both syndromes show the same biochemical alteration, this alteration impacts calcium absorption with multi-organ implications that could explain many symptoms.

The two syndromes

Considering the parallels between the two syndromes some questions arise spontaneously: will Long Covid patients become ME/CFS patients? Is the mechanism that triggers ME/CFS the same as Long Covid? A cure for ME/CFS would also work for Long Covid (and vice versa).

Post-Covid brain fog: how to recover energy and concentration

by Irma D’Aria

Research

A project renamed RECOVER has started in the United States which aims to understand Long Covid as much as possible. In the 30 research centers involved, all patients with symptoms related to Covid that remain for more than a month will be studied. The RECOVER project is interested in collecting information on patients who have recovered from Covid, on patients suffering from Long Covid and also on subjects who have never contracted the disease. This study aims to better characterize the symptoms, the causes but above all the predispositions of individuals to develop Long Covid or not.

The RECOVER project could also have important repercussions on subjects suffering from ME/CFS as they share many elements with Longo Covid patients and deserve the same attention and efforts to resolve their condition.

See also  Here are what ailments are hidden behind breathlessness, fatigue and a rapid heart after the age of 50

TAKE HOME MESSAGE:

  1. A non-negligible percentage of subjects affected by Covid develops persistent symptoms developing the Long Covid syndrome
  2. Many of the symptoms of Long Covid are shared by chronic fatigue syndrome
  3. For both syndromes there is no single explanation but they share some altered biochemical processes
  4. A research project begins in the United States that aims to understand Long Covid with potential positive effects also on ME/CFS patients

REF:

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2022/09/mecfs-chronic-fatigue-syndrome-doctors-long-covid/671518/

https://recovercovid.org/

https://t.co/Bt64diMuLP

https://www.cdc.gov/me-cfs/about/possible-causes.html

Aureliano Stingi, doctor in molecular biology works in the field of precision oncology. He collaborates with the World Health Organization in the battle against Covid19-themed fake news

Instagram: Aureliano _Turn off Twitter: @AurelianoStingi

You may also like

chemo and transplants had been useless

Coronavirus, days numbered for quarantine and swabs

tilted emergency rooms and queues from general practitioners

Covid, revolution in therapies: discovered the super-drug that...

The first 10 years of Pope John: “Everyone’s...

Influenza peak, alert threshold exceeded in Abruzzo

Young doctors once again a “plug-gap”

Coronavirus, days numbered for quarantine and swabs

Sedentary office life? Here’s how to keep fit...

You have always eaten them together but they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy