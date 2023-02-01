What we know about Long Covid, the long-term effects of the Coronavirus

This was discovered by an American research team that examined the symptoms most frequently reported by patients, noting that only seven are directly associated with the sequelae of the coronavirus infection. Here’s what they are.

Only seven symptoms are specifically linked to Long Covid. This was discovered by a research team from the University of Missouri who had not expected to reach such a conclusion, given the huge number of potential hangovers previously reported in the literature. According to the scholars, who detailed the results of their work in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases, people suffering from the Covid hangover are likely to develop just seven symptoms within a year of being infected. These are: rapid heartbeat, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.

To arrive at this finding, the team examined data from the US Oracle Cerner which collects anonymous electronic health record information for medical research purposes. After evaluating a total of 52,461 patients in 122 healthcare facilities across the United States, the researchers selected the most commonly reported symptoms for Long Covid, looking for possible comparisons between the clinical signs – most of which are shared with other viral respiratory tract infections – reported by patients, divided into three subgroups: subjects diagnosed with Covid but who have not shown other common viral respiratory tract infections, such as flu and pneumonia; subjects with common viral respiratory infections but who have not had Covid; and subjects who have not had Covid or other common viral respiratory infections.

In total, the scholars evaluated 47 potential symptoms of Long Covid, based on 17,487 adults who have contracted the infection. “Despite the overwhelming number, we found only a few symptoms specifically related to SARS-CoV-2 infection – said Chi-Ren Shyu, director of the Institute for Data Science and Informatics of the University of Missouri and correspondent author of the study -. Before looking at the data, I thought we’d find a large amount of symptoms specifically associated with Long Covid, but we didn’t”.

How to identify and manage Long Covid: the ISS good practice guide

I 7 symptoms of Long Covid

The analysis found that, up to a year after Covid, patients are more likely to develop:

palpitations

hair loss

fatigue

chest pain

shortness of breath

articolar pains

obesity

“Our research was able to identify the distinctive long-term sequelae of Covid-19 and separate the post-COVID syndrome from other post-viral syndromes – added Professor Adnan Qureshi of the School of Medicine of the University of Missouri and co-author of the study – . Survivors still have symptoms that are sometimes disabling and prevent them from returning to work or the activities of their daily lives”.

The researchers believe that by increasing knowledge about the symptoms of Long Covid and the time by which they manifest themselves, doctors will be better equipped to quickly recognize the signs of this syndrome and help people access appropriate care. In other words, the more we learn about the virus and its effects, the better chance we have of predicting what it might do next. “Scholars will be able to better understand how SARS-CoV-2 can mutate or evolve creating new connections that we may not have known about before – ha aggiunto Shyu – . Moving forward we can use electronic health records to quickly detect subgroups of patients who may have these long-term health conditions”.