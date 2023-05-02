Long Covid and vitamin C: what connection?

Long Covid and Vitamin C: the study



One of the main post Covid symptoms highlighted would be the chronic tiredness, which lasts for months, even after recovery from the infection. One of the most recent studies on long Covid, has been developed by researchers of Agostino Gemelli University Hospital IRCCS – Catholic University Campus of Rome, coordinated by Francesco Landi, director of the Department of Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences of Aging at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Professor of Geriatrics at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

The study demonstrated how effective the synergistic action of arginine and vitamin C was capable of reduce post-Covid chronic fatigue. As emerges from the results, in subjects who presented symptoms of long Covid there is aimpaired metabolism of argininean amino acid naturally produced by the body, capable of stimulating nitric oxide, an enzyme essential for perfect immune protection and vascular function.

The study involved 57 people, 46 adults with long Covid eight months after diagnosis, and 11 subjects, who had no evidence of previous Covid infections. Patients with long Covid were divided into two groups: 23 were given a mix of arginine and vitamin C liposomalto the other 23 a placebo for a period of 28 days.

Scholars have also demonstrated how the administration of 1.6 grams of arginine and 500 mg of liposomal vitamin C for a period of 28 days allows the correct metabolism of arginine to be restored, bringing it to an optimal level. This would have the power to act effectively on the so-called fatigue, and therefore counteract exhaustion, chronic fatigue, tachycardia, insomnia, typical of long Covid.