Long Covid and vitamin C: what connection?

Introduction
Among the symptoms of the so-called Long Covid, i.e. the set of consequences and aftermath accused after recovery from virus, there would also be a lack of vitamin C. This was discovered by a team of Italian researchers: “fatigue” would affect (or would have affected) 1 person out of 3: the cause would be an arginine deficiency. According to WHO estimates, there are 65 million people in the world and 17 million in Europe who are struggling with the post-Covid syndrome.
Symptoms of Long Covid
Long Covid and Vitamin C: the study
One of the main post Covid symptoms highlighted would be the chronic tiredness, which lasts for months, even after recovery from the infection. One of the most recent studies on long Covid, has been developed by researchers of Agostino Gemelli University Hospital IRCCS – Catholic University Campus of Rome, coordinated by Francesco Landi, director of the Department of Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences of Aging at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Professor of Geriatrics at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.
The study demonstrated how effective the synergistic action of arginine and vitamin C was capable of reduce post-Covid chronic fatigue. As emerges from the results, in subjects who presented symptoms of long Covid there is aimpaired metabolism of argininean amino acid naturally produced by the body, capable of stimulating nitric oxide, an enzyme essential for perfect immune protection and vascular function.
The study involved 57 people, 46 adults with long Covid eight months after diagnosis, and 11 subjects, who had no evidence of previous Covid infections. Patients with long Covid were divided into two groups: 23 were given a mix of arginine and vitamin C liposomalto the other 23 a placebo for a period of 28 days.
Scholars have also demonstrated how the administration of 1.6 grams of arginine and 500 mg of liposomal vitamin C for a period of 28 days allows the correct metabolism of arginine to be restored, bringing it to an optimal level. This would have the power to act effectively on the so-called fatigue, and therefore counteract exhaustion, chronic fatigue, tachycardia, insomnia, typical of long Covid.
Vitamin C deficiency: the symptoms
Vitamin C deficiency in adults causes:
Vitamin C deficiency can be prevented by consuming fresh fruits and vegetables such as:
NB pay attention when cooking food because a large part of the vitamin C tends to be lost during exposure to the high heat of food.
Study results
Before starting the treatment, the Italian researchers measured the concentrations of arginine in the blood, observing decidedly lower levels of arginine in patients with long Covid. At the end of the 28 days of administration it was highlighted how much the concentrations of arginine in the blood of subjects with long Covid had risen, reaching optimal levels, such as those detected in patients belonging to the group without evidence of fatigue.
It has been demonstrated that the metabolism of arginine was altered in patients with long Covid compared to people without Covid infection. Arginine is a fundamental amino acid, also responsible for various functions, and is mainly involved in the synthesis of nitric oxide, which plays a key role in endothelial reactivity in response to the needs of different tissues. It therefore favors a correct blood supply according to the requests, improving functionality.
Restoring arginine to optimal levels in patients with post-Covid syndrome could therefore be a solution to counteract it fatigue causing chronic tirednessexhaustion, but also be related to immune and vascular dysfunctionswhich in turn increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.