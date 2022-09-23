The hand of the geniuses even after Covid. At the beginning of the pandemic, over two years ago, they seemed almost refractory to the virus, today they are among the most exposed. Not only to the contagion but also to the consequences of the disease. Who are we talking about and what? Children and adolescents affected by Covid who, between two and six weeks after the acute infection, can manifest the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare and severe complication of Covid.