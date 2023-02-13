Encouraging data arrives from the United States regarding Long Covid: the percentage of adults experiencing symptoms of Long Covid is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. Furthermore, a recent meta-analysis shows that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of developing post-infection sequelae.

We know that Sars-CoV2 infection in some subjects causes protracted symptoms and sequelae: the so-called Long Covid syndrome.

To date, the understanding of this disease is not complete and millions of people around the world have been damaged by the Sars-CoV2 infection. On the one hand, experimental evidence is accumulating that brings Long Covid closer to another neglected syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS/ME).

In fact, the two syndromes, in addition to sharing many of the characteristic symptoms such as tiredness, exhaustion, mental fog, pain, anxiety, migraines, etc., probably also share some etiopathogenic mechanisms. CFS/ME has recently been shown to be caused by an imbalance in the gut microbiota and we know that one of the main hypotheses on the origin of Long Covid involves the chronic presence of the virus in the intestine.

There are no treatments but it can be prevented

To date there is no treatment to manage Long Covid but only strategies to relieve symptoms, as far as prevention is concerned, however, it seems that the anti Covid vaccine plays an important role.

The meta-analysis on the effects of the vaccine

A recent meta-analysis considered more than 100 published studies containing information on Long Covid and vaccinations. The result of this meta-analysis is that subjects vaccinated with at least 2 doses of the Covid vaccine have a 30% lower risk of developing Long Covid. If the reduction may seem modest, we must remember that the individual risk of developing Long Covid is fortunately very low, so vaccination has a very large impact. The authors of the meta-analysis observed that vaccination reduces the risk of cognitive symptoms, renal dysfunction, myalgia and sleep disturbances.

Furthermore, a very interesting fact emerges from this analysis, namely that the vaccine reduces the risk of Long Covid even in subjects who have been vaccinated after infection with Sars-CoV2. This data underlines two things: first, the importance of the vaccine even in healed subjects and secondly, the fact that healing does not always protect against Long Covid.

This meta-analysis robustly and incontrovertibly confirms the central role of vaccines not only in the management of the acute phase of Sars-CoV 2 infection but also in the chronic phase such as Long Covid.

Long Covid is a syndrome that affects some subjects after infection with Sars-CoV2 The incidence of Long Covid seems to be declining in recent months There is currently no cure for Long Covid A recent meta-analysis shows that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of Long Covid The vaccine reduces the risk of Long Covid even in healed subjects The role of vaccines remains fundamental also for the chronic phase of Covid19

