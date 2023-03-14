This is demonstrated by a study on Long Covid that involved over 20 research centers, coordinated by the International Translational Medical Education (ITME) Consortium, involving the Federico II University of Naples, the Albert Einstein College of New York and the Cardiovascular Research Center of Ahalst (Belgium). According to research, the use of a cocktail of Arginine and Vitamin C is able to improve the perception of the most common symptoms related to post-Covid syndrome in 87% of patients with gastric disorders and 80% of patients with insomnia. On the eve of what should be International Long Covid Awareness Day for many patients, the research therefore offers an integrative, safe and effective approach to counteract the most common symptoms of post-Covid syndrome.

Rome, Tuesday 14 March 2023 – Three years after the discovery of Long Covid, a social movement has spread from the United States that unites thousands of patients all over the world and who today are asking the United Nations to formalize the establishment of Long Covid Awareness Day, an international day of awareness on Long Covid, to be celebrated on March 15th. The goal is to draw attention to this “pandemic within the pandemic” which is estimated to affect 63 million people globally and which continues to have a very negative impact on the quality of life of an army of “ex-positives”. Patients ask not to be left alone to deal with what is still to all intents and purposes a syndrome in many respects mysterious. But science continues to work on the search for new approaches to Long Covid, against which there are no targeted therapies today.

It is in this context that a new multi-centre study, published in the journal Pharmacological Research, which involved 20 Italian centres, including universities and hospitals, coordinated by an international consortium made up of the Federico II University of Naples, the Albert Einstein College of New York and the Cardiovascular Research Center of Ahalst (Belgium). According to this research, the mix of Arginine and Vitamin C, after proving to be effective in counteracting the loss of muscle strength in post-Covid patients, has also shown to markedly improve other symptoms related to Long Covid, including in particular insomnia and gastrointestinal.

I study

A total of 1,390 patients with Long Covid were involved in the study, interviewed in relation to the symptoms manifested and divided into two groups: a first who received a multivitamin combination (including Vitamin B, B1, B2, B6 and folic acid) and a second second that he received the Arginine and Liposomal Vitamin C mix. “After 30 days we observed that in 87% of patients who were given the mix of Arginine and Vitamin C, gastric disturbances were absent versus 64% of patients who instead received the multivitamin compound – explains Gaetano Santulli, one of the main authors of the study and professor of Cardiology at Albert Einstein College in New York -. Similarly, for insomnia, the disorder was absent in 80% of the patients treated with the Arginine + Vitamin C cocktail, against 40% of the patients who received the other Vitamin B-based compound”.

“It is now known that Long Covid causes neurological disorders, including insomnia, and also affects the intestine with the development of persistent gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain – explains Bruno Trimarco, co-author of the study and emeritus professor of Cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples -. Among the possible mechanisms involved is the alteration of the blood-brain barrier made up of endothelial cells which can lead to a dysregulation of the neurovegetative system. This dysfunction alters the sleep-wake rhythm with the development of insomnia and implications also at the gastric-metabolic level with the onset of nausea and abdominal cramps”.

“Arginine is an essential amino acid that has multiple functions in the endothelial reactivity in response to the demand of different tissues. Consequently, restoring Arginine values ​​leads to a significant improvement in the symptoms associated with the post-infection syndrome”, conclude the experts.

