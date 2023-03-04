Sos heart due to Long Covid. In fact, those who suffer from it or have suffered from it have a more than double probability of developing cardiovascular problems. This is demonstrated by a large meta-analysis of the studies conducted on the subject, which will be presented on March 6 during the annual congress of the American College of Cardiology in New Orleans. For this reason, the specialists of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) invite patients with Long Covid to carry out regular checks in the presence of new respiratory or cardiac symptoms.

“Covid-19 is not just a respiratory disease, those who have suspicious symptoms after having had the infection must investigate further to avoid serious cardiovascular consequences”, recommends Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of Sic. The data of the new study, collected from 11 studies on over 5.8 million people around the world, clearly indicate that Long Covid endangers the heart, increasing cardiovascular risk and that of developing symptoms such as breathlessness, palpitations or pain chest compared to those who have never had the infection. Previous studies have already shown that SarsCoV2 infection is associated with a greater risk for the heart and vessels: acute heart damage is one of the most frequent complications of Covid-19, affecting 20% ​​to 45% of patients. The new study, on the other hand, shows that patients with Long Covid are also at high risk, i.e. those who for 6 months after the acute infection report symptoms such as chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain, difficulty concentrating.

“Estimates indicate that Long Covid can affect up to one in 7 infected people and the data of this meta-analysis show that in these subjects it is very important to pay attention to any signs of cardiovascular disorders – explains Perrone Filardi -. The meta-analysis, which has the strength of large numbers, indicates that Long Covid increases the probability of developing symptoms related to cardiovascular disease by 2.3 to 2.5 times and among people with Long Covid it is also more likely to detect alterations in diagnostic tests, such as blood tests blood, electrocardiogram, or imaging tests such as cardiac ultrasound or echocardiography, with abnormalities indicative of increased risk or the presence of a disorder.”

The study, which includes data from 450,000 people with cardiovascular complications, also analyzed patients who already had cardiovascular disease and, for example, had already suffered a heart attack; even in these subjects, Long Covid increased the chances of further complications, such as atrial fibrillation. It is possible, underlines Ciro Indolfi, past-president of Sic and president of the Italian Federation of Cardiology, that “the chronic inflammation induced by Long Covid has a relevant role and it will be important to investigate further to understand whether patients with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions can be protected with specific therapies”. However, the new data represent a warning to everyone: after the Covid infection and in the presence of Long Covid symptoms, the cardiologists conclude, “complications are more likely. Therefore, it is essential to investigate any unusual symptoms and monitor the picture more carefully cardiovascular disease of patients, possibly providing for regular cardiological checks in those most at risk”.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy shows a global trend towards stabilization and a low level of viral circulation. However, notes the latest extended report from the Higher Institute of Health, there is a slight increase, compared to the previous week, in the percentage of cases among health workers: 4.2% compared to 3.9% last week. On the other hand, the percentage of cases reported in the school-age population is decreasing: 6.4% compared to 7.2% the week before. Even the incidence rate, in the last 7 days, is decreasing in all age groups.