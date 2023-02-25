Sars-Cov-2 is an enemy of the heart with heartbeat alterations, chest pain and tiredness even months after the negative swab. The existence of a cardiovascular-only Long Covid, the Pasc, with its post-acute sequelae of infection is now known. Now confirmation has arrived that the multisystem syndrome that is afflicting millions of people around the world causes long-term cardiovascular decompensation and doubles the chances of developing new heart symptoms. As it reports The Republicto anticipate the first results of a large international review involving 5.8 million people worldwide is the American College of Cardiology.

According to the WHO, cases could amount to between 10 and 20% of all people who have fallen ill. A recent survey says that in the United States it has affected one in 7 infected people. But fortunately, the probability of developing it is drastically reduced with vaccination. Now researchers have found consistent evidence for the link between Long Covid and heart symptoms, with them being significantly more likely to experience chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and fatigue even months after recovery. Many people with pre-existing cardiovascular diseases also had aftermath of Covid, but these cases were counted as cardiovascular complications only if they emerged for the first time after the positive swab.