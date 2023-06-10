Long Covid, fatigue is the symptom that most affects quality of life – Medicine

news-txt”>

Fatigue is the symptom that most significantly affects the daily life of patients with long Covid (which affects about 17% of people recovered from Covid) and, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Ucl and the University of Exeter “may affect quality of life more than some cancers.”

The research, published in Bmj Open and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (Nihr), examines the impact of long Covid on the lives of more than 3,750 patients who were referred to a dedicated clinic and used a digital app such as part of their treatment for this condition.

Patients were asked to complete questionnaires on the app to assess the impact of long Covid on their daily activities, levels of fatigue, depression, anxiety, breathing difficulties, mental confusion (brain fog) and their quality of life.

The researchers found that many long Covid patients were seriously ill and on average had worse or similar fatigue scores as people with anemia from cancer or with severe kidney disease. Health-related quality of life scores were also lower than those of people with advanced metastatic cancers, such as stage 4 lung cancer.

Overall, the team found that the impact of long Covid on patients’ daily activities was worse than that of stroke patients and comparable to that of Parkinson’s disease patients.

“Our results found that long Covid can have a devastating effect on patients’ lives, with fatigue weighing on everything from social activities to work, household chores and maintaining close relationships,” the authors conclude. .